Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits a military airport Friday near Belgrade, where he said he was “thankful to our Russian friends for drastically boosting our defense capabilities.”

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia's president on Friday praised Russia for sending sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles to joint air defense drills, the first such deployment by Moscow to a country seeking to join the European Union.

Visiting a military airport near Belgrade, Aleksandar Vucic declared himself impressed by what Russia's surface-to-air systems could do, saying he was "thankful to our Russian friends for drastically boosting our defense capabilities."

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the long-range S-400 and the short-range Pantsyr-S systems were taking part in the Slavic Shield-2019 exercise that envisages joint action by the Russian and Serbian militaries to fend off air attacks. The S-400 is to be returned to Russia after the six-day drills, while Vucic said the Pantsyr system was purchased by his government.

Serbia remains Russia's only ally in the Balkans, despite a proclaimed goal of joining the EU. Belgrade has pledged to stay out of NATO and refused to join Western sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.

Serbia was also due Friday to sign a free trade agreement with a Russian-led economic bloc despite warnings from the EU that it could jeopardize its membership bid.

Serbia was bombed by NATO in 1999 to stop a crackdown against Kosovo Albanians, an experience that left Serbs with a deep mistrust of the Western military alliance. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Belgrade and Moscow don't recognize.

LONDON -- A fourth person was arrested in connection with the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a container truck in southeastern England, British police said Friday as the investigation into one of the country's worst human smuggling cases geared up.

Police said a 48-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested Friday at England's Stansted Airport on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. The arrest came after police arrested a man and a woman, both 38 and from northwestern England, earlier Friday on the same charges. The 25-year-old driver of the truck remains in custody on suspicion of murder.

Essex Police said 31 men and eight women were found dead in the truck early Wednesday at an industrial park in Grays, a town 25 miles east of London. Although U.K. police said they believed the dead were Chinese citizens, they acknowledged Friday this was a "developing picture."

China said it could not yet confirm the victims' nationalities or identities.

The Vietnamese Embassy in London said Friday that it contacted police about a missing woman feared to be one of the dead. An embassy spokesman said it was contacted by a family in Vietnam who says their daughter had been missing since the truck was found.

MEXICO CITY -- Volunteer searchers found 12 skeletons and one decomposed body in a shallow pit in the desert near the Mexican resort of Puerto Penasco.

Prosecutors in the northern border state of Sonora said late Thursday that two of the bodies may be women. Tests are being conducted to determine the gender and identity of the bodies.

Prosecutors said only one of the bodies was relatively recent; the others were "complete skeletons with clothing."

The bodies were found by a group of women known as the Searchers of Puerto Penasco. The group is made up of relatives of missing people who investigate reports of clandestine burial sites.

Because of deficient police investigations, such volunteer groups have been responsible for discovering mass graves and burial pits in many parts of Mexico.

Drug and kidnapping gangs use such pits to dispose of the bodies of victims or rivals.

Puerto Penasco is also known as Rocky Point. It is located on the Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.

NARITA, Japan -- Torrential rain caused flooding and mudslides Friday in towns east of Tokyo, leaving one dead and two missing and expanding damage in areas still recovering from recent typhoons.

Muddy waters spilled from several rivers in Chiba, southeast of Tokyo, where pedestrians waded through waist-deep floods. A highway toll gate near Narita International Airport was temporarily closed for safety. Many passengers who landed at the airport were stuck because trains there were suspended.

Mudslides crushed three houses in Midori district in Chiba, and one of three people who were buried underneath them died. Rescuers were searching for the other two.

The Meteorological Agency on Friday morning predicted up to 7 inches of rain over the next 24 hours. NHK public television said the average rainfall for the entire month had fallen in just a half day Friday. The downpour was coming from a low-pressure system hovering above Japan's main island of Honshu that headed north later Friday.

More than 9,000 homes, including 6,000 in Chiba prefecture and 2,500 in nearby Ibaraki prefecture, were without electricity, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co.

