Former chief pleads guilty to theft from fire department

A former fire chief pleaded guilty Thursday to theft of property from his department.

Jimmy Cooper, the former chief of the Turtle Creek Fire Department, admitted in court that he took $60,000 from agency funds for personal use, according to a news release from the Saline County prosecuting attorney's office.

The charge against Cooper, 52, came after a 2018 investigation into department finances prompted by board member concerns.

The investigation ended in the arrest of Cooper and Samantha Blair, who was then serving as the department treasurer.

Authorities said Blair, 43, replaced vendors' names on checks with her own and overpaid herself for her work, according to the release.

Blair collected more than $263,000 she was not owed, according to the release. She pleaded guilty Thursday to four counts of forgery.

Blair and Cooper were each sentenced to 120 days in county jail and 10 years of probation, according to the release.

Each also must pay fines, court costs and restitution in the amount they stole from the Fire Department.

Metro on 10/26/2019