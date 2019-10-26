FORREST CITY 42, NETTLETON 40
FORREST CITY -- Kendall Akins scored three times, as the Mustangs (6-2, 4-1 5A-East) outlasted Nettleton (5-3, 2-3).
Akins also had an 8-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Contrell late in the first half.
In fourth quarter Devontay Buford rushed for a 3-yard score to give the Mustangs a three-point lead. The Raiders quickly regained the advantage on a 10-yard score by Jaquan Dent.
On the ensuing drive, Forrest City's Kadarius Akins broke free on an 85-yard touchdown run to set the final margin.
