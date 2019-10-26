Funding boost recommended for 8 universities

FILE — The bell tower on the campus of the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH -- Eight of 10 state universities are recommended to receive financial boosts because of gains in their productivity index, a measure now in its third year that aims to reward schools based on criteria that include credentials awarded.

The biggest winner for fiscal 2021 in terms of the largest recommended funding increase is the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The state's largest university by enrollment is set to receive an additional $2.3 million, or about 37% of the total $6.3 million in productivity index funding recommended for distribution to public universities.

In all, $8.47 million in productivity funding recommendations were approved Friday by the state's Higher Education Coordinating Board, including $2.2 million set aside for the state's two-year colleges. The board voted unanimously for the recommendations during a meeting held at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

"Overall productivity of the institutions increased by 1.52% for this year's calculations, resulting in an additional $8.4 million being recommended for distribution," Nick Fuller, deputy director for the state Division of Higher Education, told the board. He said three years' worth of data is used in the productivity index calculations.

To be paid out, the distributions must be approved by state lawmakers and Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a champion of performance-based funding for higher education. A state contribution of about $3.1 million in "new general revenue funds" is being requested according to documents presented by the state Division of Higher Education to the board.

The productivity funding remain small compared to what's known as Revenue Stabilization Act funding for public colleges and universities, which is forecast to be $558.1 million for fiscal 2021, which begins July 1. The act functions as a balanced budget bill.

Losses are capped at 1.5% in recommendations for fiscal 2021, the percentage calculated from a school's base funding the previous year.

No universities saw large enough declines in their productivity index to hit the cap.

But among the state's 22 two-year colleges, 14 schools saw productivity index declines, including 11 with declines reaching the cap for maximum losses. UA-Pulaski Tech, for example, is recommended to lose $224,791 from its Revenue Stabilization Act funding last year of $15 million.

Schools that responded to questions from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette described how the productivity index worked for or against them in the most recent recommendations.

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith saw a decline in its productivity index resulting in a recommendation of a funding loss of $227,568.

"Our overall credentials increased from the previous year, but within the mix of the three separate multipliers used by the ADHE, we were down in some of the higher-multiplier areas," Rachel Putman, a UAFS spokeswoman, said in an email.

The state's productivity index not only factors in the number of credentials awarded, but also gives extra credit if credentials awarded are in certain disciplines, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- known as STEM -- and also what are considered "high demand" areas. The formula also involves other factors, such as student characteristics and type of credential awarded, and various other aspects of a university, including metrics related to a school's research output.

Putman also cited other reasons for the school's decline in the productivity index, including changes from year-to-year that didn't match past accomplishments in on-time completion, for example.

"The University is actively working to shorten time to degree completion and assist students in completing their degrees, and doing so on time. UAFS will also continue active recruiting of students in STEM and high-need fields allowing the institution to excel in the higher-multiplier areas of the formula," Putman said. She said UAFS sustained a loss of $19,846 in fiscal 2020.

The only other university recommended to lose funding is Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, which is recommended to lose $16,758.

Mark Rushing, a spokesman for UA-Fayetteville, said the university has gained funding in all three years the productivity index has been used, including a $1.2 million increase to its base appropriation in fiscal 2019 and $1.8 million in fiscal 2020, the same year UA-Fayetteville also received $1.5 million in one-time funding as part of the productivity allocations.

"The university's increased number of degrees awarded in academic year 2018, particularly in STEM fields, is the largest driver of the university's productivity increase for the latest funding cycle," Rushing said in an email.

Along with UA-Fayetteville, one other university and also a two-year college are recommended to receive more than $1 million in productivity allocations in fiscal 2021.

Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia is recommended to receive a funding boost of $1.2 million.

Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville -- the state's largest two-year college -- is recommended to receive a funding boost of $1.4 million, including about $1.2 million in "incentive" funding.

Along with a general increase in credentials awarded, "the fact that many new graduates have been in the STEM field as well as at the graduate level has also helped SAU in the funding formula," Caleigh Moyer, a spokeswoman for Southern Arkansas University, said in an email.

Productivity allocations carry over into future years up to a cap of 2% of a school's Revenue Stabilization Act funding for the previous year. The recommended $1.2 million boost to Southern Arkansas University, however, exceeds that 2% cap, meaning that $882,704 would be paid out as one-time "incentive funding." These "incentive" funds get redistributed yearly.

The Magnolia university gained about $500,000 in year one of the productivity index, including one-time funding, and $1.8 million in the formula's second year, Moyer said.

Lisa Anderson, a Northwest Arkansas Community College spokeswoman, said in an email the college was approved to receive $787,056 in productivity allocations in fiscal year 2020, including one-time funds.

The college is "placing greater focus on meeting students where they are and keeping them on track for graduation," referring to a collegewide effort "focusing on student retention and success," Anderson said.

