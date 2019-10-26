Sections
High school basketball scores

Today at 3:03 a.m.

FRIDAY'S results

BOYS

Buffalo Island 70 Ridgefield Christian 64

Caddo Hills 66, Wonderview 62

Dermott 59, Jacksonville Lighthouse 58

Flippin 63, Timbo 27

Lead Hill 35, Eureka Springs 34

Mammoth Spring 64, Marmaduke 44

Oden 54, Oark 35

Sacred Heart 67, Scranton 59

The New School 76, Abundant Life 32

Valley Springs 76, Calico Rock 43

Western Grove 53, Kingston 51

GIRLS

Dermott 54, Jacksonville Lighthouse 30

Jasper 61, Omaha 32

Kirby 70, Emerson 39

Lead Hill 52, Eureka Springs 41

Oark 39, Oden 37

Sacred Heart 64, Scranton 37

SS Bee Branch 47, Maynard 37

Tuckerman 69, Sloan-Hendrix 34

Valley Springs 70, Marmaduke 56

Viola 57, Concord 38

Wonderview 50, Caddo Hills 27

Sports on 10/26/2019

Print Headline: High school basketball scores

