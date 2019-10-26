High school basketball scores

FRIDAY'S results
BOYS
Buffalo Island 70 Ridgefield Christian 64
Caddo Hills 66, Wonderview 62
Dermott 59, Jacksonville Lighthouse 58
Flippin 63, Timbo 27
Lead Hill 35, Eureka Springs 34
Mammoth Spring 64, Marmaduke 44
Oden 54, Oark 35
Sacred Heart 67, Scranton 59
The New School 76, Abundant Life 32
Valley Springs 76, Calico Rock 43
Western Grove 53, Kingston 51
GIRLS
Dermott 54, Jacksonville Lighthouse 30
Jasper 61, Omaha 32
Kirby 70, Emerson 39
Lead Hill 52, Eureka Springs 41
Oark 39, Oden 37
Sacred Heart 64, Scranton 37
SS Bee Branch 47, Maynard 37
Tuckerman 69, Sloan-Hendrix 34
Valley Springs 70, Marmaduke 56
Viola 57, Concord 38
Wonderview 50, Caddo Hills 27
