JONESBORO 44, SEARCY 34

SEARCY -- Junior Albert George scored four touchdowns, propelling the Hurricane (6-2, 4-1 6A-East) past the Lions (7-1, 4-1).

Jonesboro junior Brodie Williams returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Sports on 10/26/2019