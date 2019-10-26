Sections
JONESBORO 44, SEARCY 34

Today at 2:17 a.m.

JONESBORO 44, SEARCY 34

SEARCY -- Junior Albert George scored four touchdowns, propelling the Hurricane (6-2, 4-1 6A-East) past the Lions (7-1, 4-1).

Jonesboro junior Brodie Williams returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Sports on 10/26/2019

Print Headline: JONESBORO 44, SEARCY 34

