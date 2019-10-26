Junction City holds on, defeats Fordyce to take 8-2A lead

JUNCTION CITY -- A year ago, Junction City needed a touchdown and an extra point in the final seconds to pull out a dramatic victory at Fordyce.

On Friday night, it was Junction City's defense that came up with a crucial turnover in the red zone late in regulation, as the Dragons outlasted the Redbugs 14-12 in an 8-2A Conference showdown at David Carpenter Stadium.

The victory puts the Dragons (7-1, 4-0) in first place atop the 8-2A standings with two weeks left in the regular season, while the Redbugs (7-1, 3-1) lost for the first time in 2019.

The Redbugs drove to Junction City's 7, but on second down, Jamal Johnson recovered a fumble to stop Fordyce's drive.

With two minutes left, the Dragons had the ball, but were pinned back at their 5.

Later faced with third-and-10, Johnson broke free over the left side for a 17-yard gain to pick up a first down that sealed the victory.

All of the scoring was done in the first half with Fordyce scoring first.

The Redbugs capped a 17-play, 72-yard drive that took 7:38 to complete with Jaheim Brown throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dearius Sledge on fourth-and-goal.

However, the Dragons answered quickly, needing just 1:42 with Harlandus Frazier scoring on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brady Hutcheson on a fourth-down play. The Dragons took the lead on Jakiron Cook's run on the two-point conversion, and the Dragons held their 8-6 edge through the end of the first quarter.

But Fordyce answered with a big play from Quartey Shelton, who raced 47 yards to the end zone to give the visitors their second lead of the game, 12-8.

The Redbugs were driving in Junction City territory late in the half when DeAndre Malone intercepted a pass, giving the Dragons the ball at their 47 with 56 seconds left.

Hutcheson then completed passes of 16 yards to Frazier and 27 yards to Devontay Gilbert to give Junction City a first down at the 10.

Two plays later, Cook scored on a 5-yard run to give the Dragons a 14-12 edge that they would not relinquish.

Cook had 66 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries for the Dragons.

Hutcheson finished 6-of-14 passing for 115 yards with a touchdown.

Shelton led the Redbugs with 139 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

Brown went 7-of-15 passing for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Fordyce.

