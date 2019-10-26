Sections
LAKE HAMILTON 17, SHERIDAN 10

Today at 2:16 a.m.

SHERIDAN -- Owen Miller's 2-yard third-quarter touchdown gave Lake Hamilton (8-0, 5-0 6A-West) its go-ahead score in the road victory.

Sheridan (5-3, 3-2) opened the scoring with Trace Watkins' rushing touchdown in the middle of the first quarter.

The Wolves responded with a rushing score by Tevin Woodley.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

The teams exchanged field goals to make it 10-10 at halftime.

In addition to the eventual game-winning score, Miller led the Wolves with 178 yards rushing.

