LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas State-Texas State

Arkansas State University’s Omar Bayless, the nation’s leader in receiving yards with 843 and tied for first in touchdowns with 10, said remembering and honoring those he has lost have fueled his breakout season. - Photo by Jeff Gammons
You will be redirected to the ASU live blog momentarily, or click here to go there immediately » arkansasonline.com/1026asulive/
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.