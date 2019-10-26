LR Catholic survives Southside's comeback bid

FORT SMITH -- For more than 43 minutes, Little Rock Catholic dominated Fort Smith Southside.

In the last four minutes, the Rockets almost lost the game.

Little Rock Catholic needed an onside kick recovery and a late first down to run out the clock and survive with a 24-20 7A-Central victory Friday night at Rowland Stadium.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

The victory secures a Class 7A playoff berth for Catholic (6-2, 4-1).

The Rockets led 17-0 after a Brook Alsbrook 3-yard touchdown run with 8:03 left in the game.

But things went haywire for the Rockets as the Mavericks (1-7, 0-5) scored three touchdowns in a 2:22 span to get back in the game.

After Southside blocked a Catholic punt, Parker Wehunt's 6-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hannan with 2:33 left made the score 24-20. In off-and-on rain showers, Wehunt finished 15-of-31 passing for 138 yards and 2 scores.

The onside kick failed as Collins Olaimey recovered for the Rockets. With a fourth and 1 at the Mavericks' 44, Catholic drew an offsides penalty on the Southside defense for a first down with a minute left, which allowed the Rockets to run out the clock.

Alsbrook finished with 102 yards rushing on 20 carries and a touchdown. Jason Stith added a 53-yard touchdown run with 4:44 left to give Catholic a 24-7 lead.

But a 65-yard kickoff return by Jay Washington led to a 6-yard pass from Wehunt to Jake Tyler to keep the Mavericks in the game at 24-14 with four minutes left.

Catholic led 3-0 at halftime, and the defense opened the second half by stopping Southside on a fourth-down sack by Noah Perry at the 40.

The Rockets then marched 60 yards in 12 plays, capped by a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Jordan Edington for a 10-0 Catholic lead with 3:48 left in the third period.

In the first half, the Rockets limited the Mavericks to five first downs and 77 yards. Southside's defense was also solid, holding Catholic to nine first downs and 117 yards.

The lone points in the first half were produced on the opening possession of the game. The Rockets marched from their 16 to the Mavericks' 20. Paul Owens then kicked a 37-yard field goal for a 3-0 Catholic lead with 6:27 left in the first quarter. The Rockets converted three of four third downs on the drive.

Southside did have one scoring chance in the first half. In 15 plays, the Mavericks marched from their 9 to the Rockets' 15, but Wehunt's fourth-down pass was incomplete thanks to pressure from the Catholic defense, ending the scoring threat.

Sports on 10/26/2019