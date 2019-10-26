LR Christian withstands slow start, three fumbles

Little Rock Christian overcame a scoreless first quarter and three lost fumbles to take a 28-16 victory over White Hall on Friday night at Warrior Field in Little Rock.

The Warriors (8-0, 5-0 5A-Central) got their first lead with 41 seconds left in the second quarter when quarterback Akeem Gilmore scored from a yard out, giving them a 14-7 edge over the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2).

"We had too many turnovers," Warriors Coach Eric Cohu said. "The bottom line is we can't turn the ball over that many times against a good team like White Hall. But we did what we had to do."

The victory was the 18th consecutive for the Warriors, who last lost to Pulaski Academy on Sept. 28, 2018.

Little Rock Christian held the ball for 3:06 on its first possession, but a 44-yard field-goal attempt by Isaiah Hankins was short and wide left.

White Hall was forced to punt on both possessions in the first quarter, but a bad exchange between Gilmore and running back Kendel Givens gave the ball to the Bulldogs on their own 36 with 1:31 left in the opening quarter.

After forcing a third White Hall punt, the Warriors fumbled the ball away on the team's first possession of the second quarter. White Hall running back Donte Buckner took a direct snap and scored from 7 yards out for a 7-0 lead.

Gilmore passed to Chris Hightower over the middle, and he broke several tackles on his way to a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game with 8:05 left in the first half.

The Warriors forced another White Hall punt, then couldn't move when they had the ball. A shanked punt traveled only 22 yards to set up a White Hall first down at its own 46.

Three plays picked up a first down, but Bulldogs' quarterback Matthew Martinez was intercepted on the next play by Corey Platt Jr., who returned it 17 yards to the White Hall 38 with 1:56 left in the half.

A pass interference penalty against White Hall set up Little Rock Christian at the Bulldogs' 13. A pass to Hightower was good for a first down at the 1, then Gilmore scored on second down from the 1 for a 14-7 lead at the half.

The Warriors fumbled for a third time on their first possession of the second half. White Hall needed eight plays and 5:13 to score on a 24-yard field goal by Kyler Barnes, trimming the deficit to 14-10.

Starting at their own 38 after the kickoff, the Warriors needed 2:30 to score, this time on a 4-yard sweep by Jackson Woodard for a 21-10 lead after three quarters.

A 43-yard Gilmore-to-Platt scoring pass on Little Rock Christian's first possession of the fourth quarter increased the lead to 28-10 with 10:18 remaining.

A 7-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to Kam Robinson narrowed the lead to 28-16.

A victory at Maumelle next week would give the Warriors the 5A-Central title.

