Man, 58, accused of death threats

A Little Rock man was in the Pulaski County jail Friday night after telling a man the night before, "If I go to jail, I will end your life," an arrest report said.

Pulaski County deputies arrested David Myers, 58, on two charges of terroristic threatening Friday morning after he threatened to kill two people during an argument, the report said. The report did not specify whom Myers threatened, but he was arrested at 36 Ferncrest Drive, which is his listed residence.

Myers was in the Pulaski County jail Friday without bail, according to the jail's roster.

