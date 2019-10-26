Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man, 58, accused of death threats

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:01 a.m.

Man, 58, accused of death threats

A Little Rock man was in the Pulaski County jail Friday night after telling a man the night before, "If I go to jail, I will end your life," an arrest report said.

Pulaski County deputies arrested David Myers, 58, on two charges of terroristic threatening Friday morning after he threatened to kill two people during an argument, the report said. The report did not specify whom Myers threatened, but he was arrested at 36 Ferncrest Drive, which is his listed residence.

Myers was in the Pulaski County jail Friday without bail, according to the jail's roster.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Metro on 10/26/2019

Print Headline: Man, 58, accused of death threats

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT