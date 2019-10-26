MARION 49, PINE BLUFF 28
MARION -- Junior Daedrick Cail threw five touchdown passes for the Patriots (4-4, 3-2 6A-East) against the Zebras (2-6, 2-3).
Cail's touchdowns came on throws of 73, 57, 37, 28 and 18 yards.
Senior Slade Webb had three of the touchdown receptions (73, 37 and 28). Senior Cayden Hunt and junior Drew Granger added touchdown catches.
