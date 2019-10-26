Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

MARION 49, PINE BLUFF 28

Today at 2:15 a.m.

MARION 49, PINE BLUFF 28

MARION -- Junior Daedrick Cail threw five touchdown passes for the Patriots (4-4, 3-2 6A-East) against the Zebras (2-6, 2-3).

Cail's touchdowns came on throws of 73, 57, 37, 28 and 18 yards.

Senior Slade Webb had three of the touchdown receptions (73, 37 and 28). Senior Cayden Hunt and junior Drew Granger added touchdown catches.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Sports on 10/26/2019

Print Headline: MARION 49, PINE BLUFF 28

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT