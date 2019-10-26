Mother of girl, 1, who drowned held

A Miller County woman was arrested Friday morning in connection with the July drowning death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Danielle Mitchell, 28, faces one charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

Authorities responded about 7:30 p.m. July 9 to reports of a drowned toddler, according to a news release. Emergency medical responders took the child to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, where she was pronounced dead.

Sheriff's office investigators said Mitchell was caring for three toddlers, according to a news release. The 1-year-old drowned in a bathtub.

Mitchell is being held without bail in the Miller County jail pending her first court appearance.

Metro on 10/26/2019