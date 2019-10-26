• Actress Felicity Huffman was released Friday from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal, authorities said. The Desperate Housewives star was released from the low-security prison for women because under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said. It wasn't immediately clear why she was released Friday because Monday would have been the 14th day of her term. Huffman was the first parent sentenced in a scandal involving dozens of wealthy parents accused of bribing their children's way into elite universities or cheating on college entrance exams. Her husband, actor William H. Macy, dropped off Huffman -- aka inmate No. 77806-112 -- at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin in the San Francisco Bay Area on Oct. 15. A federal judge in Boston last month sentenced Huffman, 56, to two weeks in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year's probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers. The Emmy-award winning actress tearfully apologized at her sentencing, saying, "I was frightened. I was stupid, and I was so wrong."

• A judge has denied actor Brad Pitt's request to be taken off a lawsuit that says his Make It Right Foundation built shoddy houses in the New Orleans area that was hit hardest by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that Pitt and other foundation directors asked the court to remove them as defendants in the lawsuit, saying they weren't personally responsible for the construction. However, Civil District Court Judge Rachael Johnson denied the request last week. Two homeowners filed the suit in 2018, citing mold problems, poor air quality, electrical malfunctions, plumbing mishaps, rotting wood and faulty heating, ventilation and cooling. Their attorney, Ron Austin, said the houses built by the foundation in the Lower Ninth Ward have infrastructural problems and residents have reported being sick. More than 100 green Make It Right houses were built beginning in 2008. By 2015, complaints about the construction and materials used in the houses had emerged. The foundation sued the principal architect last year saying his designs were defective.

Photo by Invision

Brad Pitt arrives at the special screening of "Ad Astra" at ArcLight Cinemas on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A Section on 10/26/2019