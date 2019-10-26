ND-Michigan rivalry taking extended break

Coach Brian Kelly and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face the Michigan Wolverines today for the last time in a while, even though the athletic directors at both schools want the rivalry to continue.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Notre Dame and Michigan have been playing football against each other since 1887 and yet they will meet for just the 45th time tonight at The Big House.

They haven't played more because breaks have been sprinkled throughout the history of the series.

And another one is coming up.

No. 8 Notre Dame (5-1) and No. 19 Michigan (5-2) are not scheduled to play again after tonight. Even though both athletic directors want to resume the rivalry, it may take about a decade to get them on the field again.

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel acknowledged future schedules for each school may push the next meeting to 2028 or later.

"We're talking that far away unless something changes for both of us," Manuel told The Associated Press. "We have been in conversations about looking down the road to add another series of games to keep the rivalry moving forward.

"We're both committed to a resolution for our schools, our fans and college football."

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick said he has no doubt the programs will play again after they walk off the field this weekend.

"We are committed to playing working together to continue the rivalry," Swarbrick told the AP.

As for tonight, Notre Dame will play its first road game since Sept. 21, when it lost 23-17 at then-No. 3 Georgia.

During that visit, the Irish were penalized 12 times, including six times for false starts when Irish players jumped before the snap in the noisy atmosphere created by a large and loud crowd.

Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly shouldered the blame for his team's inability to get off plays using its silent cadence.

"I'm sick about it," Kelly said. "I made a terrible miscalculation in that I felt like our quarterback was prepared, but he wasn't. That falls on me. We'll make sure that never happens again."

Michigan has lost eight consecutive games against top-10 teams, dating to a win over Wisconsin three years ago, and is 1-10 in four-plus seasons under Harbaugh.

Even if the Wolverines beat Notre Dame, it won't help them reach a goal of winning a Big Ten title for the first time since 2004, because they've already lost two conference games.

"We're not going to just sit here and be like, 'All right, we're done and coast the rest of the season,' " Michigan defensive tackle Carlo Kemp said.

