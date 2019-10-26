Man arrested in fatal shooting in Northwest Arkansas, police say

An 18-year-old man who reportedly was playing with a gun in Northwest Arkansas on Friday faces manslaughter charges after the gun discharged and killed another man, police said.

Officers responded to 3465 Eagle Crest Circle shortly before 1:45 p.m. for a shooting call, according to a news release by the Springdale Police Department.

Police found 19-year-old Pedro Pena at the scene with a gunshot wound in his neck, the release states. According to authorities, Pena was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Fernando Ortiz, who was at the home when police arrived, was playing with a stolen gun when he pulled the trigger and shot Pena in the neck.

Ortiz was taken into custody and faces charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and theft by receiving, according to police. The release doesn’t indicate where Ortiz was held after his arrest, and a call to Springdale police spokesman Lt. Jeff Taylor wasn’t immediately returned Saturday morning.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.