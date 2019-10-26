Pedestrian 1 of 4 dead in accidents

At least four people died because of separate vehicle accidents in the past week, authorities said.

A wreck at 3:41 p.m. Thursday on Arkansas 12, east of Bull Hill Road in Rogers, resulted in the death of Jonathan D. Farnsworth, 21, of Rogers, Beaver Lake Fire Chief John Whisenant said. Whisenant said first responders found two crashed vehicles, a Ford and a Dodge. Farnsworth was a passenger in the Ford, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Two people were trapped in the 2002 Ford, and firefighters had to extricate them, he said.

Karen Farnsworth, 68, of Rogers, the driver of the Ford, was taken to Mercy Medical Center, according to Whisenant.

Joseph A. Fisher, 62, the driver of the second car, a 2006 Dodge, was also taken to Mercy, he said.

Karen Farnsworth was traveling west on Arkansas 12 and crossed the centerline into the eastbound lane of traffic in a curve. She struck the front of the Dodge, according to the report.

Another crash happened at 5:48 p.m. Thursday on Arkansas 43 and Coats Road in Maysville, according to a state police report.

Xau O. Xiong, 69, of Siloam Springs died in the crash, according to the report.

Xiong, the driver of a 2006 Toyota Camry, was traveling north on Arkansas 43, according to the report. His car ran off the roadway to the right, then over-corrected crossing into the opposite lanes of traffic and striking the passenger side of a 2009 Toyota Tundra, according to the report.

Kendall Nguyen was the driver of the Tundra. He and a child in Xiong's car were taken to Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital, according to the report.

A pedestrian was fatally struck on a highway Tuesday morning, state police said.

Leroy Hanlin, 40, of Bismarck, was on the shoulder of Arkansas 7 in Bismarck around 11:40 a.m., according to a state police preliminary crash summary.

As Hanlin entered the roadway on foot, a Honda Ridgeline traveling south struck him.

A passenger in the Ridgeline was also injured in the crash, according to the preliminary summary.

Conditions were dry and clear at the time of the wreck.

A 78-year-old Louisiana woman died Sunday after her vehicle crashed into an overpass pillar off Interstate 30 in Nevada County, troopers said.

Laura DeSoto, of Shreveport, was driving east on I-30 near the Blevins Road exit in Prescott when the crash happened about 8:45 a.m., according to a preliminary report by the Arkansas State Police.

DeSoto's 2015 Lexus left the road and struck an overpass pillar. A coroner pronounced her dead at the scene, the report states. No other injuries were reported.

Troopers described conditions as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Metro on 10/26/2019