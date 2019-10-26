Bentonville gets by feisty Rogers

ROGERS -- Bentonville looked to be on its way to an easy victory after a big first half, but the Tigers needed two fourth-quarter scores to finish off a 63-35 victory over Rogers on Friday night.

The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 6A-West) scored twice in the final five-and-a-half minutes to finally put away the Mounties (1-7, 1-4), who trailed 35-7 at halftime but got within 14 on multiple occasions in the second half.

Bentonville 63, Rogers 35 Bentonville^14^21^14^14^—^63 Rogers^7^0^21^7^—^35 First Quarter Bent-Pankau 13 run (Turner kick), 10:01. Rog-Francisco 37 pass from Loyd (Munoz kick), 8:01. Bent-Pankau 12 run (Turner kick), 0:46.4. Second Quarter Bent-Nimrod 26 run (Turner kick), 8:55. Bent-Kolb 70 pass from Pankau (Turner kick), 4:07. Bent-Foster 30 pass from Pankau (Turner kick), 0:50.4. Third Quarter Rog-Ross 80 pass from Loyd (Munoz kick), 11:48. Rog-Loyd 1 run (Munoz kick), 10:25. Bent-Crawford 38 run (Turner kick), 9:02. Rog-Rendon 40 run (Munoz kick), 6:54. Bent-Crawford 1 run (Turner kick), 2:03. Fourth Quarter Rog-Ross 26 from Loyd (Munoz kick), 8:24. Bent-Crawford 18 run (Turner kick), 5:35. Bent-Ried 17 run (Turner kick), 1:23.

Preston Crawford rushed for 174 yards on 20 carries and scored 3 second-half touchdowns. Crawford's 18-yard touchdown run with 5:35 left gave the Tigers a 56-35 advantage.

Colby Ried's 17-yard scoring run set the final score with just under 90 seconds left.

Bentonville Coach Jody Grant liked the way his offense performed, but he also credited the Rogers' offense.

"You look at 63-35, you probably think it's a ballgame that was not tight the whole time," Grant said. "We felt like we were in a four-quarter football game the whole time. I'm pleased with our offense. I thought they played really, really well. We've got some stuff we've got to clean up defensively.

"I'm not disappointed completely, it's just our defense has got to play better than that. I give credit to Rogers and their coaching staff. They played really well in the second half, and we struggled to stop them, truthfully, and kudos to them."

Rogers started the second half with quarterback Hunter Loyd hooking up with Mason Ross for an 80-yard touchdown pass. After recovering a Bentonville fumble on the ensuing kickoff, the Mounties scored again as Loyd sneaked in from the 1.

Loyd's run pulled Rogers within 35-21 less than two minutes into the second half, but the Mounties could not get any closer.

Bentonville quarterback Ben Pankau enjoyed a big night both running and throwing the ball. He rolled up more than 350 yards of total offense and accounted for four first-half touchdowns -- two through the air and two on the ground.

The Tigers finished the first half with 28 unanswered points after Rogers tied the game 7-7. They scored on four consecutive possessions.

Pankau finished off a 10-play, 81-yard drive with a 12-yard keeper for the touchdown to give Bentonville a 14-7 advantage. Bentonville scored quickly on the next two drives.

Sophomore Chaz Nimrod went 26 yards on a reverse to finish a three-play drive, and Pankau found Trenton Kolb for a 70-yard catch and run. That drive lasted two plays and went 72 yards.

It was Pankau again connecting with Cade Foster for a 36-yard touchdown pass with less than a minute left in the half for a 35-7 Bentonville advantage.

Loyd threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for one for the Mounties. Aron Rendon rushed for 133 yards on 18 carries.

