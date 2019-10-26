PREP FOOTBALL: Farmington enjoys Senior Night win over Huntsville

FARMINGTON -- The final game for Drew Sturgeon and Marqwaveon Watson in the newly opened Cardinal Stadium couldn't have gone much better than it did.

The duo accounted for five touchdowns in the first half and helped Farmington cruise to a 50-7 victory over Huntsville in 5A-West Conference action on Friday.

Farmington 50, Huntsville 7 Huntsville^0^7^0^0^—^7 Farmington^14^21^9^6^—50 First Quarter Farm — Sturgeon 73 pass from Watson (Sturgeon kick), 8:11 Farm — Watson 2 run (Sturgeon kick), 4:26 Second Quarter Hunts — Watkins 99 interception return (Martinez kick), 11:44 Farm — Sturgeon 41 pass from Watson (kick blocked), 7:18 Farm — Sturgeon 25 pass from Watson (Sturgeon kick), 5:55 Farm — Elsik 21 pass from Watson (Brown run), :08 Third Quarter Farm — Schader 61 run (run failed), 11:41 Farm — FG Sturgeon 33, 5:00 Fourth Quarter Farm — Cartwright 3 run (kick blocked), 10:30

"I love this town and I love playing this game and it was just a great way to go out," Sturgeon said. "I'm so happy for my teammates after this one."

With the win, the Cardinals (6-2, 3-2 5A-West) clinched a winning season for the first time since 2013, which was the last time they were not a member of Class 5A.

"We have a chance now," Sturgeon said. "That was a big deal for us coming into the season. We know we have some tough opponents left but anything can happen."

Sturgeon ended his night with six catches for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Watson was 9 of 12 passing for 203 yards and also ran for a touchdown.

"They're our playmakers," Farmington coach Mike Adams said. "You get the ball to Drew out in space and he's going to make things happen for you. Qwa did a good job getting him the ball and Spencer (Adams) had a really good plan and we took advantage of some things we saw on film."

Farmington rushed for 334 yards total, with Jaden Schader leading the way with 99 yards on 8 carries and a 61-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage of the second half.

Caden Elsik caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Watson right before halftime that gave the Cardinals a 35-7 lead.

The lone blemish for Watson was an interception on the goal line when Farmington was leading 14-0. Watson scrambled out and was trying to make a play and forced the ball right to Huntsville's Slayter Watkins, who returned it 99 yards for a touchdown for the Eagles' only points of the game.

Sturgeon also kicked a 34-yard field goal late in the third quarter that invoked the sportsmanship rule.

Adams knows his team has something to play for the next two weeks, and he reminded them of that in the postgame meeting.

"Morrilton will be a big test for us," Adams said. "You've got to find a way to stop Jacolby Criswell. If we find a way to win there next week, we feel like we'll be a playoff team and that was our goal all year."

Four Downs

• It was Senior Night for Farmington as the Cardinals' final two games are on the road.

• Farmington unveiled special black uniforms for the contest.

• The win keeps Farmington alive for the postseason, but it will need help from other teams to get in.

• Next week Huntsville hosts 5A-West leader Harrison, while Farmington visits Morrilton.

