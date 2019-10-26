RUSSELLVILLE 38, LR HALL 8

Latrell Thomas had a two-touchdown night as visiting Russellville (2-6, 1-4 6A-West) stormed past Little Rock Hall (2-6, 0-5).

Cyclones quarterback Brayden Whitford's 18-yard third-quarter touchdown pass to Brady Burnett put Russellville up 38-0.

Russellville got early scores made by Damon Donoho and a pass from Reid Wolfe to Marquis Peter.

