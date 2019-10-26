RUSSELLVILLE 38, LR HALL 8
Latrell Thomas had a two-touchdown night as visiting Russellville (2-6, 1-4 6A-West) stormed past Little Rock Hall (2-6, 0-5).
Cyclones quarterback Brayden Whitford's 18-yard third-quarter touchdown pass to Brady Burnett put Russellville up 38-0.
Russellville got early scores made by Damon Donoho and a pass from Reid Wolfe to Marquis Peter.
[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]
Sports on 10/26/2019
Print Headline: RUSSELLVILLE 38, LR HALL 8
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.