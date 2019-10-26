Senators find rhythm in second half, pass Miners

The Joe T. Robinson Senators found their rhythm in the final minute of the first half Friday and maintained it through the second to pull away.

Junior quarterback Buddy Gaston completed 21 of 29 passes for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns, each in the second half, to lead Robinson to a 35-14 victory over the Bauxite Miners at Charlie George Stadium in Little Rock.

Bauxite's ball-control offense limited Robinson (7-1, 4-1 7-4A) to three possessions and 101 yards on 17 plays in the first half.

Bauxite (6-1, 4-1) scored to take a 7-0 lead when junior quarterback Conner Stacy's 2-yard keeper completed a 15-play, 80-yard drive with 54 seconds left before halftime.

Robinson took over at its 42 after a failed onside kick with 52 seconds left in the half. A 10-yard pass from Gaston to senior P.J. Hall and a 15-yard penalty for a late hit put Robinson at the Bauxite 33. Five plays later, including passes of 8 and 12 yards, the Senators reached the 13, but senior Isaias Garcia missed a 30-yard field-goal attempt at the halftime buzzer.

Robinson's scoreless first half ended with an idea for the second half.

"We never got in a rhythm in the first half because they kept the ball the whole time," Robinson Coach Todd Eskola said. "We never got into rhythm until that little two-minute drill. That showed us something we could get in."

"That last drive we had before halftime, we started going five-wide, trying to spread them out, and we saw we could do that," Gaston said. "In the second half, we came out five-wide again and just started throwing it around."

Gaston's 49-yard touchdown pass to senior Martel Nunally tied the score on the third quarter's second play from scrimmage. A 20-yard touchdown pass to senior N'Kiyah Davis gave Robinson a 14-7 lead with 3:01 left in the third quarter.

Bauxite Coach Daryl Patton said he wasn't surprised by Robinson's response.

"They're a good football team, a real good football team," he said.

A 46-yard pass from Stacy to junior receiver Braylon Walker set up Stacey's 2-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 14-14 to start the fourth quarter.

Gaston's touchdown passes of 30 yards to senior Deonte Moody and 11 yards to junior Desmond Wilkins combined to give Robinson a 28-14 lead and control with 7:08 left in the game.

"They have a very good football team, and they're physical, and if they can keep it within one score, they can keep running their [Wing] T," Eskola said. "We felt like the key was to get up by two scores."

