Shooting suspect faces new charge

A Sherwood man awaiting trial over accusations that he had shot out the car window of another driver was ordered jailed for at least the next six weeks after the judge learned the defendant had been arrested recently with a shotgun in his car and suspected of threatening another motorist.

Jeffery Ryan Allen, 41, was arrested Tuesday on orders from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza after deputy prosecutor Sarah Cowan reported Sherwood police had arrested Allen on Sept. 24 on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a defaced firearm. He spent 10 days in jail before posting $10,000 bond. The charges, both Class D felonies, each carry a six-year maximum prison sentence.

Cowan asked the judge Thursday to keep Allen behind bars until he stands trial on his original charge of committing a terroristic act, an accusation that he shot out the rear windshield of another motorist with a pellet gun in Sherwood in October 2018. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the Class B felony charge.

Defense attorney Megan Wilson asked the judge to set bail for Allen and allow him to be released with an ankle monitor but the judge declined. Piazza noted that Allen had been ordered to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his release on bond last year but that the defense had persuaded him to remove the monitor last January.

Instead, the judge said hewould jail Allen until his Dec. 5 pretrial hearing and then reconsider bail.

Cowan told the judge she plans to introduce evidence at the upcoming hearing that Allen not only shot out the windshield of Amber Busby of Wynne last year, but later that same night he shot at least one other car with the pellet gun that Sherwood police found in his car.

Allen was not arrested in the Busby case for about two weeks because Sherwood investigators needed to get a warrant on the felony terroristic-act charge.

But he was arrested that same night -- and subsequently convicted -- for misdemeanor criminal mischief for shooting another car with a pellet gun in Sherwood, court filings show. He is appealing that conviction.

Court records show Carolyn Coffman, 76, reported that she was driving south on Arkansas 107 in her silver 2013 Ford Explorer when she passed a dark sedan with its windows down and a pole sticking out of the rear driver's side window.

Coffman told police she heard a loud noise, like something hitting her sport utility vehicle on the passenger side. A few minutes later she heard the noise again, and when she got home she discovered a small hole on the passenger door with a small scratch on the passenger side front corner panel.

Another motorist, Alexander Blanton, 53, of Sherwood reported that he had been driving his green Honda pickup on Arkansas 107 near the Walmart that same night when a car with a large bamboo pole hanging out a back window drove up behind him. Blanton told police he heard a loud bang and said he thought his truck had been shot by the other driver, but no damage was found.

Allen was arrested about an hour after Coffman reported what had happened to her.

Sherwood police, investigating complaints that someone driving a dark car with a bamboo stick hanging out the back driver's side window was shooting at cars, stopped a black 2004 Honda Accord at the intersection of Cardinal Lane and Arkansas 107 and found Allen behind the wheel.

Police arrested Allen at gunpoint and discovered a pellet gun in the back seat of the car. Police also discovered his driver's license was suspended and that he had fake license plates on the car

Allen's September arrest occurred in the parking lot of the Sherwood Police Department on East Kiehl Avenue about 1 a.m. after a 2005 gray Mercedes was seen chasing a 2008 black Ford Mustang around the police parking lot.

The Mustang driver, Christian Isiah Lara, 32, told police he had been on his way home when he saw the Mercedes with no headlights parked on Miller Road. As he passed the Mercedes, the driver turned on his lights and started following him, Lara said, according to a police report.

Lara said he tried repeatedly to lose the pursuer, who tried several times to run him off the road, before he managed to make it to the Police Department. Lara hit a curb in the parking lot and disabled his car.

The report states that Allen told police he had seen the Mustang drive by Miller Road several times, which made him suspicious, so he decided to follow the sports car and record the vehicle with his phone. When they ended up at the Police Department, Allen said he tried to contact the Mustang driver.

Allen was arrested and a subsequent search of the car turned up the shotgun, a Mossberg 12-gauge with the serial number scratched out, in the trunk.

Court files show that in April 2015 North Little Rock police arrested Allen after finding methamphetamine and a smoking pipe on him. Prosecutors agreed to drop the charges in an arrangement that required Allen to stay out of trouble with the law for a year and provide proof that he had been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

