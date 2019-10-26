SYLVAN HILLS 49, MOUNTAIN HOME 14

Thevion Cunningham had a pair of rushing touchdowns -- including a 99-yard burst -- in the host Bears' (4-4, 3-2 6A-East) victory over winless Mountain Home (0-8, 0-5).

Corey Washington rushed for a score and threw a touchdown pass to Chris Thomas. Emil McCoy, Shajuan Esteen and Dionte Hutchinson also added touchdowns for the Bears.

