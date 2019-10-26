Today's GAC games

SWAC

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF VS. GRAMBLING STATE

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB (5-2, 2-1 SWAC); Grambling State (2-4, 0-2)

RADIO UAPB Sports Network, KOKY-FM, 102.1, KPBA-FM, 99.3, KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com/live

TELEVISION None

COACHES Cedric Thomas (7-11 in second season at UAPB and overall); Broderick Fobbs (47-20 in sixth season at Grambling State and overall)

SERIES Grambling State leads 30-11-2

LAST WEEK Both teams were on byes.

NOTEWORTHY UAPB has been outscored 80-57 the last two times it's faced Grambling State in Pine Bluff. ... The game will match the SWAC's top-ranked rushing offense (Grambling State) against the league's third-rated run defense (UAPB). ... Both are two of the league's worst in time of possession, ranking eighth (Grambling State) and ninth (UAPB) out of 10 teams. ... While UAPB senior tailback Taeyler Porter is second in the conference in rushing (96.6 yards per game), Grambling State has two players among the top 10. Sophomore running back Kevin Dominique is eighth in the SWAC (56.6 ypg) and junior quarterback Geremy Hickbottom is 10th (53.3 ypg). Hickbottom also averages 144.2 yards passing per game. ... Despite not playing last week, UAPB junior Harry Ballard remains among the league leaders in receiving. Ballard is third in receptions (35), receiving yards (561), receptions per game (5) and yards per game (80.1). He's tied for second in receiving touchdowns (6). ... Porter, whose 10 touchdowns are tied for the conference lead with Alabama A&M's Jordan Bentley, ran for a career-high 226 yards and 3 touchdowns in last year's meeting with Grambling State. The Golden Lions ran for 311 yards overall, while the Tigers finished with 266 on the ground. ... Grambling State played its first home game of the season Oct. 12 when it beat Alabama A&M 23-10. Prior to that, the Tigers had played their first five games away from home.

-- Erick Taylor

GREAT AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ARKANSAS MONTICELLO AT OKLAHOMA BAPTIST

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Crain Family Stadium, Shawnee, Okla.

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS UAM (5-2, 5-2 GAC); Oklahoma Baptist (3-4, 3-4)

COACHES Hud Jackson (34-61 in nine seasons at UAM); Chris Jensen (26-47 in seventh season at Oklahoma Baptist)

SERIES UAM leads 3-1

LAST SEASON UAM won 45-37 in Monticello.

NOTEWORTHY UAM rallied from a 20-7 halftime deficit to beat Southern Nazarene 31-28 last Saturday in Monticello. The Boll Weevils scored 24 consecutive second-half points before the Crimson Storm scored a touchdown and hit a two-point conversion with three minutes left. The Boll Weevils ran out the clock with two first downs behind RB Devontae Dean (22-107 rushing, 3 TDs). Freshman QB Demilon Brown (3-5 passing, 44 yards; 12-146 rushing, 1 TD) scored on a 74-yard run at the outset of the final quarter to give UAM a 28-20 lead. ... Brown (523) and Dean (521) rank fourth and fifth respectively in rushing in the GAC. ... Four of UAM's victories have come by a combined total of 11 points, while the fifth was a 35-point Week 3 drubbing of Southwestern Oklahoma State. ... The Boll Weevils are seventh in the GAC in scoring offense (22.7 ppg) and fifth in scoring defense (23.6 ppg), a negative scoring margin created by shutout losses at Harding (24-0) and NW Oklahoma State (28-0). ... An intriguing matchup today is UAM's pass defense (No. 1 in the GAC) against Oklahoma Baptist's top-ranked passing offense. The Boll Weevils rank sixth in NCAA Division II in passing yards allowed (131 ypg). The Bison offense is 21st nationally in passing (273.3 ypg). ... UAM is the least-penalized team in the GAC (38.6 ypg) and is sixth in the nation. ... Oklahoma Baptist QB Preston Haire leads the GAC with 1,913 passing yards, 19 TD passes and 337.7 yards of total offense.

HENDERSON STATE AT SE OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla.

RADIO Henderson State Sports Network: KDEL-FM, 100.9, and KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KWPS-FM, 99.7, Hot Springs; KYXK-FM, 106.7, Gurdon; KZYP-FM, 104.1 and KZYP-AM, 1310, Malvern; and KAFN-FM, 99.3, and KAFNAM, 690, Benton.

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State (7-1, 7-1 GAC), SE Oklahoma State (1-6, 1-6)

COACHES Scott Maxfield (105-55 in 15 seasons at Henderson State, 134-67 in 19 seasons overall), Tyler Fenwick (1-6 in first season at SE Oklahoma State, 38-35 in seventh season overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 23-6

LAST SEASON Henderson State won 20-17 in Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY The Reddies broke into the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 and d2football.com polls at No. 23, their first ranking since Sept. 4, 2017. ... Henderson State WR Braden Boykin was named the GAC Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a punt 78 yards for a touchdown in last week's 48-17 victory over East Central (Okla.). It was the first punt return for a TD by a Reddie since Nov. 2, 2013. Boykin, a transfer from East Mississippi Community College, leads the GAC and is No. 3 nationally in punt return average (17.4). ... Henderson State is No. 1 in the GAC and NCAA Division II in fewest tackles for loss allowed per game (2.3), No. 1 in the GAC in scoring offense (34.1 ppg), No. 3 in the GAC and 10th nationally in scoring defense (14.3 ppg), No. 3 in the GAC and No. 11 nationally in red-zone defense (61.1 percent), No. 2 in passing offense (261.9 ypg), No. 1 in the GAC and Division II in fumbles lost (1) and No. 1 in the GAC in third-down conversion defense (27.2). ... The Reddies needed a last-second 40-yard field goal by freshman Temo Martinez to defeat SE Oklahoma State last season in Arkadelphia. Backup QB Kody Whittaker relieved Richard Stammetti (minus-5 yards passing) and rushed 18 times for 85 yards to help the Reddies overcome a 14-0 first-quarter deficit. ... Henderson State has won nine in a row in the series and has not lost since a 54-38 setback in 2009. ... The Savage Storm are last in the GAC and 164th of 166 Division II teams in turnover margin. ... SE Oklahoma State is tied for 10th scoring offense (17.3) despite averaging 353 yards per game.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS AT EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.)

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Koi Ishto Stadium, Ada, Okla.

RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1, Magnolia

INTERNET muleridersports.com

RECORDS SAU (6-1, 6-1 GAC), East Central (1-6, 1-6)

COACHES Bill Keopple (63-51 in 11th season at SAU); Al Johnson (4-14 at East Central)

SERIES SAU leads 13-7

LAST SEASON SAU won 48-9 in Magnolia.

NOTEWORTHY SAU Coach Bill Keopple is tied with Auburn Smith for the most victories by a Muleriders coach (63). ... SAU has won four consecutive games since a 31-0 loss to Harding in Week 3, outscoring its opponents 168-48. ... Keopple-coached SAU teams are 16-7 on the road against Oklahoma teams. ... The Muleriders are averaging 32.9 points per game for the season, No. 2 in the GAC. ... They are third in the GAC in total offense (411.9 ypg), including the fourth-best rushing mark of 216.1 yards per game. ... The Muleriders have either scored a field goal or a touchdown on 26 of their 28 opportunities in the red zone (92.8%). ... Redshirt freshman Kor'Davion Washington (94-624 rushing, 5 TDs) is the No. 3 GAC rusher. Senior SirCharles Perkins (413 rushing, 118 receiving, 124 kickoff returns) ranks seventh in the GAC in all-purpose yards (94.3 ypg). ... Junior quarterback Hayden Mallory, the GAC's Offensive Player of the Week, is averaging 181.3 yards per game passing, and has been trending upward since his three-interception game in Week 3. ... Mallory (85-131 passing, 1,276 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs.) has thrown more touchdown passes (9) than incompletions the past 3 games. ... The Muleriders (17.3 ppg) are fourth in the GAC in scoring defense and second in total defense (280.4 ypg). ... East Central's offense is led by RB Ontario Douglas, who ranks in the top five in NCAA Division II in rushing touchdowns (2nd), total touchdowns (3rd), scoring (4th) and total points (4th). Douglas is also in the top 20 nationally in rushing yards (8th), rushing yards per game (9th), and all-purpose yards (18th).

HARDING AT NW OKLAHOMA ST.

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla.

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding (6-1, 6-1 GAC); NW Oklahoma State (2-5, 2-5)

COACHES Paul Simmons (25-8 in third season at Harding); Matt Walter (18-33 in fifth season at East Central)

SERIES Harding leads 9-5

LAST SEASON Harding won 38-7 in Searcy.

NOTEWORTHY Harding exceeded 500 yards in total offense for the second consecutive week, gaining 504 yards (478 rushing) in a 45-14 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State. The Bisons have rushed for 970 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past 2 weeks, and have moved up to No. 2 nationally with 356 yards per game. ... Harding is at or near the top in the GAC and Division II in scoring defense (11.3 ppg), rushing defense (75.9 ypg), time of possession (34:45) and total defense (231.4 ypg). One area Harding continues to struggle in is turnover margin. The Bisons lost their 11th fumble of the season last week and rank last in the GAC and 162nd in the nation in that category. ... Cole Chancey (775), Tristan Tucker (516) and Preston Paden (336) are among the top 20 rushers in the GAC. Six Bisons have rushed for at least 149 yards. ... Harding is ranked No. 21 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 and No. 14 in the division2football.com. ... Harding's first six opponents have a combined record of 28-16. The Bisons' final four opponents are currently a combined 5-23, and that includes today's opponent. The Rangers played well early in the season, including a 28-0 victory over Arkansas Monticello to go 2-2, but the Northwestern Oklahoma State got blown out by Henderson State (47-7) and Southern Arkansas (40-7) before losing 21-14 to Arkansas Tech, the Wonder Boys' first victory.

ARKANSAS TECH AT SW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE ASAP Energy Field, Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Arkansas Tech (1-6, 1-6 GAC); SW Oklahoma St. (2-5, 2-5)

COACHES Kyle Shipp (1-6 in first season at Arkansas Tech); Chet Pobolish (5-13 in second season at SW Oklahoma State)

SERIES SW Oklahoma State leads 8-7

LAST SEASON SW Oklahoma State won 35-14 in Russellville.

NOTEWORTHY The Wonder Boys won their first game last Saturday, 21-14, over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Russellville, despite being outgained 395-273.. ... Arkansas Tech Coach Kyle Shipp's first victory as a college head coach was a byproduct of a strong rushing attack (42-178) and an opportunistic defense that returned a fumble for a touchdown and an intercepted a pass with the Rangers driving for a possible tying score late in the fourth quarter. The Wonder Boys were led by GAC Defensive Player of the Week Tre Chism, a redshirt junior from North Little Rock, who was credited with 8 tackles, 5.5 for lost yardage, 3 of which were sacks. Linebacker Gio Williams returned a fumble 55 yards for a go-ahead touchdown, and the Wonder Boys led 21-7 before the Rangers added a score with 12 seconds to play in the game. RB Caleb Batie (18-68 rushing) and TE Tanner Gaines (4-35 rushing) each scored a touchdown. Arkansas Tech, which threw four interceptions two weeks ago in a loss at Southern Nazarene, won the turnover battle 2-1. ... SW Oklahoma St. has lost five in a row after a 2-0 start, and the Bulldogs trailed Harding 45-0 after three quarters last week before scoring twice in the fourth quarter. ... SW Oklahoma State is 10th in the GAC in total defense (425.7 ypg) and scoring defense (32.9 ppg). ... The Bulldogs are led QB Tyler Marr (100-204 passing, 1,497 yards, 13 TDs, 9 INTs). Marr ranks third in the GAC in passing yards per game (213.9). Marr (185 yards, 2 TDs) is the Bulldogs' leading rusher. WR Jared Rayburn (23-461) is third in the GAC with 6 TD receptions. ... SW Oklahoma State is last in the GAC in rushing (95.7 ypg).

-- Jeff Krupsaw

