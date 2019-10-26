Truckers slow roll, strike against tolls

SANTIAGO, Chile — Truck drivers and some public transport operators in Chile staged a strike on Friday, posing a new challenge to a government struggling to contain deadly unrest over economic hardship.

Hundreds of trucks drove slowly on a main highway that skirts the capital of Santiago, where stone-throwing protesters have fought riot police for more than a week. Some Chileans in cars and motorcycles joined the protest, held to demand an end to private highway tolls.

Violence also broke out in the port of Valparaiso, a scene of daily clashes.

At least 19 people have died in the turmoil that has swept the South American nation.

The unrest began as a protest over a 4-cent increase in subway fares and soon morphed into a larger movement over growing inequality in one of the region’s wealthiest countries.

The protests Friday indicated continuing dissatisfaction among many Chileans who think economic concessions announced by the government this week don’t go far enough.

Most car drivers pay between $35 and $130 a month to use highways around Santiago, depending on how much time they spend on the roads. Truckers pay much more because of the long distances they travel.