Trump family 'to explore' selling hotel

The 263-room Trump International Washington hotel, shown Sept. 6, is central to lawsuits pending against the Trump Organization by at least three groups that argue President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign governments.

WASHINGTON -- The Trump family, after nearly three years of controversy and legal fights, is looking into selling its landmark Washington hotel a few blocks from the White House.

The 263-room Trump International Washington has sparked concern over its appearance of conflict of interest, often hosting foreign diplomats, corporate executives and lobbyists and political groups, many of which are pushing the White House for policy actions or other favors.

In moving to offer the hotel for sale, the Trump family acknowledged this tension, even as it argued that the millions of dollars of business it has done at the hotel have not been a legitimate ethical issue for the White House.

"Since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options," Eric Trump, one of the president's sons, said in a statement Friday. "People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell."

The hotel opened in late 2016, just before Trump was elected president, and quickly became one of the single biggest sources of revenue for the Trump family, according to financial disclosures, collecting $40.8 million last year.

The hotel operates from a federal building known as the Old Post Office, and the space is leased by the Trump Organization from the government for 60 years. The Trump family spent $200 million renovating the Romanesque Revival structure, with its distinctive clock tower, which is still open to the public. Built from 1892 to 1899 to house the U.S. Post Office department headquarters and the city's post office, it is the second-tallest building in Washington after the Washington Monument.

Any transfer of the lease would have to be approved by the federal General Services Administration, which awarded the deal to the Trump Organization after a competition among various bidders.

The hotel is central to lawsuits pending against the Trump Organization by at least three groups that argue Trump is violating the Constitution by accepting payments from foreign governments.

The Trump family has tried to address the emoluments issue by sending an annual payment to the Treasury Department for what it says are the profits from these payments by foreign governments, which it said totaled about $191,538 last year at the Washington hotel and other properties it owns, up from $151,470 the year before.

Eric Trump, in a statement about the potential sale, which was first reported Friday by The Wall Street Journal, said the family had already done its part to address the questions about conflicts.

"Unlike every other hotel company, while our father is president of the United States, we have imposed voluntary restrictions and have chosen not to market, nor solicit, foreign government business during his time in office," he said.

But the operations at the hotel have continued to draw criticism, as have the visits by foreign government officials, even if they are just buying drinks or dinner in the hotel's atrium, which is filled on many nights with supporters of Trump, among other guests.

Democrats in Congress have also continued to question if it is even legal for Trump to serve simultaneously as both the owner of the hotel, through a family trust, and essentially as the landlord, through the General Services Administration.

A provision in the lease says that "no member or delegate to Congress, or elected official of the government of the United States or the government of the District of Columbia, shall be admitted to any share or part of this lease," which may prohibit the ownership arrangement. The lease was granted to Trump before he was elected president.

House Democrats this week sent a subpoena to the General Services Administration, demanding that it provide documents addressing this question, which was first raised shortly after Trump was elected.

"Removing the Trump Organization from the lease of a taxpayer-owned building is a good place to start to ensure President Trump isn't making a profit as both landlord and tenant of the Old Post Office Building," Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., who is chairman of the House committee that oversees the General Services Administration, said in a statement Friday.

