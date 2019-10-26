Woman guilty of propositioning boy, 12

A 19-year-old Lonoke woman who authorities say sexually propositioned a 12-year-old Little Rock boy and sent him explicit photographs last year will have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of sexually grooming a child.

Zoe Alexis McMinn, who turns 20 next month, also will serve one year on probation under the plea agreement negotiated by her attorney, Bryce Brewer. She had been scheduled to stand trial Thursday before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped a felony count of sexual indecency with a child, a Class D felony that carries up to six years in prison.

McMinn, who has been diagnosed with moderate depression, social-anxiety disorder and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, met the boy in the swimming pool of his grandmother's condominium at Quapaw Towers in June 2018.

McMinn, 18 at the time, was arrested in July 2018, about two weeks after the boy in an interview at the Children's Protection Center told authorities that McMinn asked the boy "did he want her to rape him?" court filings show.

On another occasion, McMinn told him "I might have sex with you, I might rape you," the boy said. He said she once allowed him to touch her breast and, after they exchanged cellphone numbers, sent him topless photographs. The boy told authorities he sent McMinn one nude photo of himself.

