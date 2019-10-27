Higher education notebook

$5.6M UALR grant to aid bone device

A $5.6 million grant to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock will support the creation of bone regeneration technology, the university announced.

The U.S. Department of Defense grant will build a NuCress scaffold -- a trademarked, implantable device that "promotes controlled, robust bone regeneration in fractures, gaps where bone is missing, and major injury defects, including previously untreatable catastrophic injuries," according to the announcement. "The device degrades as the bone regenerates, potentially eliminating the need for multiple surgeries."

Those surgeries are currently a "major source of complications in current bone gap treatments."

Such a product could be useful for wounded soldiers or other trauma victims and patients with bone disease, the announcement said.

The grant supports pre-market work for the device. That includes manufacturing and obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance.

ASU rids costs for qualified students

Arkansas State University students who have no expected family contribution to their college education can get free tuition from the university, beginning next fall.

The "Come to the 870 Plan" will negate tuition and fees, and students who have leftover money from the award can use it toward on-campus living costs, a university news release said.

The expected family contribution is indicated in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), so students must fill that out to qualify.

Attempts last week to find out how many students the university enrolls each year who would qualify for such aid were unsuccessful.

Across the nation, as college costs rise and schools compete for a soon-to-be-smaller population of students, public and private colleges and universities are instituting new programs targeting out-of-state or low-income students that lower the cost of attendance.

UALR law spot sure if grads meet rules

Philander Smith College graduates will have guaranteed acceptance in the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, provided they meet admissions requirements and three new criteria, UALR announced last week.

They must have a "minimum cumulative GPA of 3.4; scored a 154 or above on the LSAT; and have no character and fitness issues that would disqualify them from being admitted to the bar," the announcement reads.

The law school provides a 25% tuition discount to students who have earned bachelor's degrees from an Arkansas historically black college or university, such as Philander Smith.

Public information rights topic at ASU

Arkansas State University will host an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act training Nov. 5 for government officials and the general public.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the First National Bank Arena auditorium.

It's hosted by the Arkansas Municipal League, Quattlebaum, Grooms and Tull law firm and the ASU School of Media and Journalism, according to a university news release.

A panel will explain the act's requirements and answer questions about fulfilling public records requests made under it.

Admission and parking are free.

