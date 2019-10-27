Alabama proves it has plenty in reserve

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- At least the University of Arkansas defense didn't allow a touchdown against Alabama on the Crimson Tide's first offensive play of the game.

The Razorbacks even held Alabama to a field goal after its first possession.

But the No. 1-ranked Tide repeatedly found their way into the end zone -- even with sophomore quarterback Mac Jones starting in place of injured star Tua Tagovailoa -- as Alabama rolled to a 48-7 victory Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Two years ago, Damien Harris ran 75 yards for a touchdown on Alabama's first offensive play when the Tide won 41-9 at home.

Last season, the Tide scored on their first snap when Tagovailoa and Irv Smith connected for a 76-yard touchdown pass in Alabama's 65-31 victory at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks stopped Najee Harris for a 3-yard gain on Alabama's first offensive play Saturday night with defensive linemen T.J. Smith and Mataio Soli combining for the tackle.

"We were feeling pretty good," Arkansas sophomore safety Joe Foucha, who had a career-high 13 tackles, said of holding Alabama to a field goal on the first series. "We had a game plan to stop their offense."

But the plan didn't work out how the Razorbacks had hoped.

Alabama scored on its first five possessions -- including four touchdowns -- and on seven of the first eight times it had the ball in taking a 41-0 halftime lead.

"They got the momentum on their side," Foucha said.

Arkansas' defense wasn't helped by its offense, which contributed to the Tide's scoring spree with three turnovers in the first half by quarterback Nick Starkel.

"Our back was against the wall," Foucha said. "We faced a lot of adversity on the field."

Alabama scored touchdowns after taking possession at the Arkansas 14 and 48 when Starkel fumbled a snap -- which was credited as a team turnover -- and threw an interception.

Starkel threw another interception that Trevon Diggs returned 84 yards for a touchdown with seven seconds left in the first half after the Razorbacks had driven to the Alabama 24.

Jones came out of the game after throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy on Alabama's first series of the third quarterback to push the Tide's lead to 48-0. He was replaced by freshman Tulia Tagovailoa -- Tua's younger brother.

"I thought that it was disappointing to let the ball get over the top of us on a couple occasions," Arkansas Coach Chad Morris said. "That was disappointing to see."

Alabama finished with 459 yards in total offense, and had 275 in the decisive first half.

"I think that they -- as we knew they would -- put a plan together for [Jones] that they felt comfortable in and getting the ball underneath in space and letting his athletes and his wide receivers get out in space," Morris said. 'That's been a challenge not just for us, it's for every team that they've played.

"I thought they did a great job of that, and I thought he came in and played well."

Jones led the Tide to scores on eight of nine possessions, and completed 18 of 22 passes for 235 yards and 3 touchdowns without an interception.

"When you've got a good offensive line that can block and good receivers, you can do a lot of things," Foucha said of Jones' performance. "There was a lot of home-field advantage, too. They had a lot to get a quarterback going."

Jones' first two completions were on pop passes -- essentially pitches forward -- to Jeudy for 14 yards and to DeVonta Smith for 6 yards.

"We knew they were going to get the ball out in space, and we knew we were going to have to take great angles to rally and get them down," Morris said.

Jones practiced as Alabama's starter all week after playing the second half of the Tide's 35-13 victory over Tennessee last week when Tagovailoa suffered a right ankle injury.

"I think they put a pretty good plan together for [Jones]," Foucha said. "They kept it simple for him with Tua being out. I think they executed pretty well."

