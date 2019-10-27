Arkansas Achievers

• The Arkansas Energy Education Foundation (AEEF) presented two awards at the Arkansas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners association annual meeting in Little Rock. Benton teacher Jennifer White was honored as the Arkansas Energy Rocks! Outstanding Educator for her work to promote Arkansas' energy resources as a third-grade teacher at Ringgold Elementary School.

• Seven graduates from Arkansas State University's College of Nursing and Health Professions were recognized as the 2019 distinguished alumni during homecoming festivities Saturday. They were Christie Wyatt of Rosie, Barbara Brown of Jonesboro, Angie Smith of Lake City, Carla Sumner of Searcy, Shawna Spurling of Manhattan, Kan., April Ryan of Jonesboro and Randall Murray of Jonesboro.

• University of Arkansas at Little Rock business student Shibani Lal of Little Rock has been selected for the Forbes Under 30 Scholar Summit. Lal, who will graduate in May, said she is looking forward to the conference to gain advice and investors for her future startup business.

• Abigail "Abby" Davis of Little Rock has been recognized as the Youth Advocate of the Year by the American Heart Association, the world's leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. "Abby has proven age makes no difference when it comes to advocating for something you are passionate about. Over the past three years, we have watched Abby's confidence grow as she has gone from speaking to a classroom of first graders to a crowded Capitol rotunda with both grace and confidence," American Heart Association Grassroots Manager Allison Hogue said.

• The University of Central Arkansas has named Madeline Brodsky a 2019 Bear Partner Scholarship recipient. She is the first student to be awarded the scholarship. The Bear Partner Scholarship is awarded to a student who transfers from a participating two-year college, which includes Arkansas State University-Beebe, the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton and the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College. Brodsky, a junior, transferred to UCA in the fall 2019 semester from the Morrilton college. The Conway native is pursuing a bachelor's degree in business administration with a major in accounting.

• Dr. Robin Myers, chancellor of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, has been named Pacesetter of the Year by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations for District 4, which includes Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming. The Pacesetter of the Year Award honors a community college chief executive officer who has demonstrated special leadership and support in college communications and marketing.

• A lifelong passion for travel and a desire to teach inspired Southern Arkansas University alumna Jacinda Passmore to reach out to students in China, where she has been teaching since Thanksgiving 2018. Her work and dedication -- as well as skills she gained as an agriculture education major at SAU -- helped her win a nationwide teaching competition in China that took three months to complete and culminated in a journey to Beijing. Passmore, of Conway, said she was shocked to have won the SINA National Five Star Teacher Award, which covered all areas of academics taught in China and put her in competition with Chinese teachers.

• The inaugural Rice Reps Class of 2019 completed the six-month Arkansas Rice program this month at the Capital Hotel in Little Rock. The Rice Reps and their families were present as nine students received scholarships, while the class as a whole was recognized for participation. Victoria Lehmann of Scotland was the grand-prize winner. Brooke Bradford of Shirley was awarded the second-place prize. Olivia Larson of Springdale and Savannah Schafer of Carlisle tied for third place. Other seniors completing the program were Kennedy Banks, Rayvin Calloway, Rylee Dumond, Sydney Dumond, Macy Fields, Catie Huff, Sydney Mills, Abigail Norsworthy, Isabella Norsworthy, Belle Richardson, Landon Sandage, Savannah Schafer and Erica Stillwell.

Metro on 10/27/2019