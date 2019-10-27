Books way to shut out leaf chores

Here we are at the peak of autumn, and we can't think of a better way to put off raking leaves than kicking back with a good book or three.

Lucky for us, there is no shortage of recently released Arkansas-related books.

• They Called Us Enemy is a graphic memoir by Star Trek actor George Takei, who was just 4 years old when his family was taken by the U.S. Army from its home in California to the Rohwer Relocation Center near McGehee in the early days of World War II.

The book was written by Takei, Justin Eisinger and Steven Scott, and is beautifully illustrated by Harmony Becker. It tells the story of how, under orders from President Franklin D. Roosevelt after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, every person of Japanese descent on the West Coast was shipped to relocation centers in other parts of the country and held under armed guard.

The graphic memoir format would make this a neat way to introduce young readers to this troubling era in American and Arkansas history. And grown-ups shouldn't let the comic book trappings turn them off if they are interested in Takei's story.

• The tagline to Little Rock novelist Emily Roberson's Lifestyles of Gods and Monsters -- "Greek mythology meets the Kardashians" -- makes it sound like a hoot.

Published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux, the book is a "fast-paced debut young adult novel about celebrity culture, family dynamics and finding love amidst it all," according to media-release materials.

The School Library Journal says the book is: "A creative and fast-paced retelling of the Minotaur myth that is both loyal to the original story and rife with thoughtful commentary on the modern phenomena of social media, celebrity culture, and surveillance."

• And since Halloween is Thursday, there is no better time for a new book from Little Rock horror writer John Hornor Jacobs.

A Lush and Seething Hell, published earlier this month by HarperCollins/Harper Voyager, combines two novellas, the previously released The Sea Dreams It Is the Sky and the new My Heart Struck Sorrow.

The former is centered on the journal of an exiled poet and "his failed attempts at translating a maddening text."

My Heart Struck Sorrow is the story of a librarian who discovers a recording from the Deep South that very well could be of the Devil himself.

