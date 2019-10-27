The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 701 S. Scott St., residential, Mabel Jones, 9:40 a.m. Oct. 16, 2019, property value unknown.

72204

• 4300 Zion St., residential, Gavien Waits, 4 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019, property valued at $1,000.

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Horace Ellisworth, 3 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019, property valued at $950.

• 2724 Tatum St., residential, Lola Covell, 7:14 p.m. Oct. 19, 2019, property value unknown.

• 2400 Washington St., residential, Mata Almon Gomgale, 6:59 a.m. Oct. 20, 2019, property valued at $1,603.

• 6201 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Mark Dusharn, 2:01 a.m. Oct. 24, 2019, property value unknown.

72205

• 524 S. Oak St., residential, Andrea Taylor, 9 a.m. Oct. 16, 2019, property valued at $5,000.

• 319 S. Pine St., residential, Anabella Barrett, 9:39 a.m. Oct. 17, 2019, property value unknown.

• 7123 Amherst Drive, residential, Emma Lybrand, 4 p.m. Oct. 19, property valued at $5,754.

72207

• 1701 N. Bryant St., residential, Jose Sanchez, 10 a.m. Oct. 23, 2019, property valued at $7,400.

72209

• 6904 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Dana Freeman, 1:05 a.m. Oct. 18, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 7824 Nolen Drive, residential, Antonio Vega, 3:59 p.m. Oct. 18, 2019, property valued at $240.

• 5907 Windamere Drive, residential, Jakala Bunche, 7:43 a.m. Oct. 19, property value unknown.

• 5201 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Stephanie Surratt, noon Oct. 20, 2019, property valued at $20.

• 6 Somerton Circle, residential, Devante Jones, 4 p.m. Oct. 20, 2019, property valued at $1,603.

• 8217 Interstate 30, residential, Ajay Patel, 11:04 p.m. Oct. 21, 2019, property valued at $900.

• 34 Allyson Circle, residential, Sharon Jackson, 7:35 a.m. Oct. 21, 2019, property value unknown.

• 7309 Stevenson Drive, residential, Joseph Pittman, 8:48 a.m. Oct. 23, 2019, property value unknown.

72103

• 9401 Mabelvale Pike, commercial, All About Tires and Brakes, 1:25 a.m. Oct. 24, 2019, property valued at $33,200.

72211

• 15401 Chenal Pkwy., residential, Edward Vasilescu, 6 p.m. Oct. 23, 2019, property valued at $3,000.

72212

• 6 Lorian Drive, residential, Ken Galchus, 4:18 a.m. Oct. 20, 2019, property value unknown.

72227

• 3 Coachlight Circle, residential, Chelsea Stockdale, 12:39 p.m. Oct. 17, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9500 N. Rodney Parham Road, commercial, Brett Busby, 9:20 p.m. Oct. 20, 2019, property valued at $1,102.

• 51 Flintwood Drive, residential, Sharon Howell, 7:30 a.m. Oct. 23, 2019, property valued at $550.

North Little Rock

72114

• 519 N. Vine St., commercial, Darragh Construction, 7 a.m. Oct. 20, 2019, property valued at $144,930.

72116

• 3743 Lakeshore Drive, residential, Gregory Hamblock, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19, 2019, property valued at $4,556.

72118

• 4601 Vestal St., residential, Angela Flowers, 12:59 a.m. Oct. 19, 2019, property value unknown.

• 427 Sierra Madre Drive, residential, Nathaniel Williams, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 20, 2019, property valued at $1,250.

Metro on 10/27/2019