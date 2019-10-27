Californians told to flee wildfire

Traffic backs up Saturday in Healdsburg in Northern California after authorities ordered an evacuation of the city and other wine country areas as high winds threatened to spread a dangerous wildfire.

SAN FRANCISCO -- About 90,000 residents were ordered to evacuate towns near a Northern California wildfire Saturday, and the state's largest utility began power shut-offs for an estimated 2.35 million people because of forecasts of severe winds and extreme fire danger.

Two previous electricity shut-offs were carried out in recent weeks amid concern that gusty winds could disrupt or knock down power lines and spark wildfires.

Some gusts had a chance of reaching 75 mph or higher as part of a "historic" wind event, the National Weather Service warned.

"The winds are expected anywhere between 8 p.m. and midnight, and from all reports they're expected to be extremely strong," Brian Vitorelo with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Saturday.

Pacific Gas & Electric said a new wave of blackouts would be implemented in stages through Saturday afternoon and evening, affecting about 940,000 homes and businesses in 36 counties for 48 hours or longer. The city of San Francisco was not in line for a blackout; shut-offs were ordered for most of the rest of the San Francisco Bay Area, the wine country to the north and the Sierra Foothills.

Pacific Gas & Electric's shut-off order came as firefighters battled fires in Northern and Southern California.

The new evacuation order encompasses a huge swath of wine country stretching from the inland community of Healdsburg west through the Russian River Valley and to Bodega Bay on the coast, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said. An even broader area is under a warning for residents to get ready to leave at a moment's notice.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dhjVo2ts0AU]

Essick and state fire officials hoped that by preparing for the worst-case scenario, they could avoid the devastation that the Tubbs Fire wrought in the region in 2017, killing 22 people and destroying 5,600 buildings. Authorities urged people not to put emergency workers in danger by refusing to flee, noting that one firefighter had already been taken to a hospital after protecting two residents with a fire shield.

"This is a life-threatening situation and a danger to our entire town," said Dominic Foppoli, the mayor of Windsor, a town about 60 miles north of San Francisco whose nearly 28,000 residents were all ordered to evacuate. Officials also ordered the evacuations of all 12,000 residents of Healdsburg.

Firefighters raced to make progress against the blaze near Geyserville in Sonoma County before ferocious "diablo winds" returned. The Kincade Fire had burned 49 buildings, including 21 homes, and swept through nearly 40 square miles of the wine-growing region. It was 10% contained by Saturday morning.

Several thousand people living in small communities in neighboring Lake County were warned to be ready to evacuate if an order is given. The area was the scene of a 2015 wildfire that killed four people and burned nearly 2,000 homes and other buildings.

In Southern California, a blaze Thursday destroyed at least six houses in the Santa Clarita area near Los Angeles and led to evacuation orders for up to 50,000 residents, although most were allowed back after Santa Ana winds began to ease.

Sheriff's officials said human remains were found within the wide burn area, but it's too soon to know if the death is connected to the blaze. The Tick Fire was 25% contained as of Saturday.

UTILITY'S STRUGGLES

No cause has been determined for any of the current fires, but Pacific Gas & Electric said a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville had malfunctioned minutes before that fire ignited Wednesday night.

The utility acknowledged that the discovery of the tower malfunction had prompted a change in its strategy.

"We have revisited and adjusted some of our standards and protocols in determining when we will de-energize high-voltage transmission lines," Andrew Vesey, CEO of Pacific Gas & Electric Co., said at a briefing Friday.

At a Friday afternoon news conference, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said there have been discussions about Pacific Gas & Electric's culpability but that they were not "conclusive." The blame for the fire "is neither determined nor is that investigation complete," he said, adding that he plans to hold the company accountable for "years and years of mismanagement."

William Johnson, chief executive of Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., said the company is conducting an internal investigation but has not accepted responsibility for the fire, adding that officials don't know precisely how it started. "We still, at this point, do not know what exactly happened," he said at a Thursday news conference. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is a subsidiary of the corporation.

The weekend forecasts predicted what could be the strongest winds of the year coupled with bone-dry humidity. Many homes and businesses facing power shut-offs were far from current fires. Pacific Gas & Electric cast the blackouts as a matter of public safety, aimed at preventing the kind of blazes that killed scores of people over the past couple of years, destroyed thousands of homes, and ran up tens of billions of dollars in claims that drove the company into bankruptcy.

"Any spark, from any source, can lead to catastrophic results," Vesey said. "We do not want to become one of those sources."

The possible link between the wine country fire and a Pacific Gas & Electric transmission line contained grim parallels to a catastrophic fire last year that tore through the town of Paradise, killing 85 people and destroying thousands of homes in the deadliest U.S. fire in a century.

State officials concluded that fire was sparked by a Pacific Gas & Electric transmission line.

RESIDENTS' LOSSES

Many residents in the blackout-targeted region had barely recovered from a previous shut-off.

Jon Robinson, 52, said the earlier shut-off put him in the hospital for several days with the stomach flu. He'd been tending to his sick grandson and got worn down between that and taking care of animals on his ranch.

Robinson was unsure if his family, who moved to California seven years ago, will remain in the state much longer.

"Before this, we planned on staying," he said. "But I'll tell you what, it's just too nerve-racking."

For many people affected by the shut-offs, there have been painful business-related losses.

In Newcastle, about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento, 65-year-old Sukhwinder Singh works the cash register at Quality Market, a local convenience store. Singh said that during the previous outage, he worked in the dark, but customers did not want to buy his warm soda and melted ice cream. He estimates he lost about $1,100 in sales and products. Singh has a generator now but said he can't keep it running all night when the store is closed.

"I don't know how we can pay the bills at the end of the month," he said.

In Loomis, about 5 miles southwest of Newcastle, Scott Paris estimates that he lost about $20,000 in business proceeds when he had to shut down his High-Hand Nursery and Cafe after Pacific Gas & Electric turned off the power earlier this month. And that was just for about 24 hours during a weekday.

This time he expected to lose power on a weekend, when he might typically do $50,000 to $60,000 worth of business.

"We're scrambling to get enough generators," he said. "If this is the new normal, it's going to drive up a lot of costs. It drives up stress."

In Marin County, just north of San Francisco, the sheriff's office warned that a power shut-off would likely knock out some traffic lights. Intersections with inoperable lights should be treated as four-way stops, the office said.

Even before the new blackout order, the University of California, Berkeley announced it was canceling all Saturday afternoon classes, as well as other indoor events and activities scheduled through today.

A Florida utility, Florida Power & Light, announced it was sending 100 line workers and support-staff members to help Pacific Gas & Electric restore power to areas with outages caused by the wildfires.

Information for this article was contributed by Daisy Nguyen, Christopher Weber and Juliet Williams of The Associated Press; by Lauren Hepler and Ivan Penn of The New York Times; and by Kayla Epstein, Andrew Freedman, Faiz Siddiqui, Michael Brice-Saddler and Rob Kuznia of The Washington Post.

