Little Rock notebook

Spooky fun on tap

for kids at libraries

The Central Arkansas Library System has prepared a slate of spooky activities to help folks young and old celebrate Halloween this week.

The Main Library, 100 Rock St., will host zombie-themed cookie decorating at the teen center on the fourth floor at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive, will host a "spooktacular" from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with themed crafts, activities and treats. Costumes are not required but are encouraged.

Children younger than 12 are invited to the Main Library from 4-5 p.m. Thursday for an afternoon of crafts and games. The Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center, 4800 W. 10th St., will host a party from 1-5 p.m., with games, prizes, candy, a costume contest, haunted spaces and a dance party finale at 4 p.m.

More information and a full list of events are available at cals.org/halloween, or by calling (501) 918-3000.

Charity receives OK to build 2nd shelter

The Compassion Center plans to build a homeless shelter for women and children across the street from its men's shelter on Roosevelt Road.

The new shelter will be at 3821 W. Roosevelt Road. The building at that site previously housed the offices of the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

The shelter will provide meals and have 75 beds, as well as offer Bible studies and classes on life skills including home economics, budgeting and parenting. There also will be a day care facility with a certified worker on duty while mothers are in class or looking for work. It will be staffed 24 hours a day.

The city Planning Commission approved the site's proposed use at its regular meeting Thursday.

Metro on 10/27/2019