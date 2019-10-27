Clinton School to host author's talk on death of CIA Chief

The co-author of a book about the kidnapping, torture and murder of CIA Station Chief William Buckley will talk about the case at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service this week.

The lecture will be at noon Wednesday in Sturgis Hall on the Clinton Presidential Center grounds at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock.

The speaker, Fred Burton, wrote the book with Samuel M. Katz.

It's titled Beirut Rules and is about the Buckley abduction, torture and murder at the hands of Hezbollah terrorists. Burton will sign books after his speech.

Admission is free. Anyone interested in reserving a seat can email publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or call (501) 683-5239.

A livestream is available at https://bit.ly/32IMw0Q. The stream will be archived and available to watch again at clintonschoolspeakers.com.

Metro on 10/27/2019