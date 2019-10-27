Coalition wants voice in Little Rock School District's future

OneLRSD, a coalition of parents, teachers and community members in the Little Rock School District, said Sunday that it wants to join a committee of state, district and city officials who have met about the school system's future.

About 150 people met at Quapaw United Methodist Church in Little Rock on Sunday night for what was billed as a dialogue with Education Secretary Johnny Key, Little Rock Superintendent Mike Poore, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Gov. Asa Hutchinson, state Board of Education Chairwoman Diane Zook, and Reginald Ballard, the newly selected liaison from the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education to the school district.

Of the six officials invited to the meeting, only Scott replied to the invitation, said community leader Anika Whitfield. The mayor sent his chief of staff, Charles Blake, to the meeting.

Whitfield led the 90-minute question-and-answer session, which got heated at times as people’s frustration with the state’s handling of the Little Rock School District during the state’s takeover nearly five years ago came to a head.

Afterward, Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said the immediate goal of OneLRSD is to achieve meaningful representation as an agreement for the return of the Little Rock School District to local control is hammered out.

“It doesn’t make much sense for the three parties to continue moving ahead and only talking to us after the fact,” Elliott said. “We have tough details to work out. Let’s work them out at the onset and not after the fact.”

Blake concurred, and said the mayor is supportive of getting the group a seat at the table.

The mayor and other city officials met with representatives of the state Education Department and the Little Rock School District on Oct. 18. The group said it plans to hold more meetings.

The 23,000-student Little Rock district, currently classified by the state as a district in “Level 5 — in need of intensive support,” has been under state control and without an elected school board since January 2015. That’s because six of its then-48 schools at the time had chronically low achievement on state tests.

The state Board of Education decided earlier this month to return the district to local control, with an elected school board in November 2020. By then, there will be a "memo of understanding" between the state and district, outlining the state's rights and obligations.