Gunshots reported in downtown Little Rock

FILE — Police tape is shown in Little Rock in this 2019 file photo. - Photo by Jeff Mitchell
Little Rock police detectives were investigating multiple reports of gunshots in downtown Little Rock in the area of 7th and Rock streets Sunday night, according to Little Rock Police Department spokesman Eric Barnes.
Barnes said the department began receiving calls about 9:11, and he said detectives believed there was an exchange of gunfire between multiple unknown suspects.
“The witness statements are really inconsistent,” Barnes said, “but as detectives get deeper into the investigation things should begin to become clearer.”
Barnes said no one was injured during the exchange of gunfire but he said one vehicle was damaged.
