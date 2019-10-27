• Keith Wildhaber, a police sergeant in St. Louis County, Mo., who testified that he was told to "tone down his gayness" to secure a promotion to lieutenant, was awarded nearly $20 million after a jury found that the department had discriminated against him.

• Patricia Currie, 78, of Mandeville, La., was sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder after her former lawyer testified that she had arrived in his office in 2016 wearing latex gloves and plastic grocery bags on her feet, had raised a loaded shotgun toward him and told him she was there to kill him.

• Joseph Elledge, 23, of Columbia, Mo., who reported his wife missing, was arrested after officers investigating the disappearance discovered evidence of child abuse or neglect, police said.

• Anuj Jha, district magistrate of Ayodhya, India, said more than 6,000 volunteers worked to ensure the systematic illumination of 409,000 oil lamps for Diwali, an annual Hindu festival, earning the city a Guinness world record.

• Barry Anderson, 58, of St. Louis was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing his disabled neighbor, whose body was found in his own apartment.

• Stephen William Flood, 34, was arrested and charged with knowingly exposing another person to HIV after authorities in Lowndes County, Miss., said he had unprotected sex and didn't tell his sexual partner about his diagnosis.

• Baris Koch, 30, of Dayton, Ohio, pleaded innocent to false statement charges after authorities say he gave his passport and a duplicate of his driver's license to his brother so his brother could flee the country after being convicted of a hate crime involving an attack on a Jewish man outside a restaurant.

• Erin Baker, 27, of Ellinwood, Kan., pleaded no contest to child-endangerment and obstruction charges after authorities said she put her 7-year-old in danger by continuing a relationship with an armed convicted felon, who later fatally shot his own father and wounded two officers before killing himself.

• Nora Venezky, executive director of the Greenbrier Historical Society, was on hand for the centennial celebration of a former West Virginia orphanage, now a youth treatment center, and for the opening of the building's 91-year-old time capsule, which contained a Bible, photos and newsletters describing the facility as it was in 1928.

A Section on 10/27/2019