Kansas State stuns No. 5 Oklahoma

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (left) scores a touch- down before he can be tackled by Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah (24) and safety Pat Fields during the second half of the Wildcats’ 48-41 victory over the No. 5 Sooners in Manhattan, Kan. Thompson ran for four touchdowns and had 213 passing yards.

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- There was never a moment of uncertainty on Kansas State's sideline when fifth-ranked Oklahoma raced to an early lead, or when the wounded Sooners began to mount a frantic fourth-quarter comeback.

There might have been just a bit when they recovered an onside kick.

"It was a little anxious," Wildcats defensive end Wyatt Hubert said.

Anxiousness that soon gave way to elation.

Officials reviewed the recovery with 1:45 left in the game and determined the ball hit an Oklahoma player a yard early, giving it to the Wildcats. They ran out the rest of the clock to finish off a 48-41 victory that dealt the Sooners' national title hopes a major blow.

"Oklahoma isn't a team that is used to facing adversity very well," said Hubert, who along with the rest of the Kansas State defense did just enough to hold Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts in check.

"If you can put their backs against the wall," he said, "things are going to go more smoothly."

Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) tried to make the case that its player was blocked into the ball on the onside kick. But by the time the Sooners headed for the bus, the scoreboards inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium still read the same.

"We had a similar situation at Baylor my first year. They engaged our player and it definitely hit him before the 10-yard," Sooners Coach Lincoln Riley said, "but I was under the impression if they engage our player into it that there's no illegal touching. It was a 50-50 call that didn't go our way."

It was the first home win for the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) over Oklahoma since 1996, and just their fourth win ever over a top-five team. It also snapped the Sooners' nation-leading 22-game road win streak -- a span of five years and 22 days since their loss at TCU.

Skylar Thompson had 213 yards passing while running for four touchdowns. James Gilbert added 105 yards rushing and a score.

It was the third consecutive week a top-10 team lost to an unranked foe, with Oklahoma joining Georgia and Wisconsin.

NO. 3 OHIO STATE 38,

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, Chase Young was nearly unblockable with four sacks and Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) routed Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) in driving rain.

Dobbins slashed Wisconsin's top-ranked defense for long gains in the second half, including scoring runs of 9 and 14 yards. He outperformed Badgers Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor, who had 52 yards rushing against the Buckeyes after averaging almost 137 per game coming in.

Young tied a school record for sacks in a game, including two strip sacks that led to fumbles recovered each time by linebacker Pete Werner. Justin Fields finished 12 for 22 for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for a score.

NO. 4 CLEMSON 59,

BOSTON COLLEGE 7

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Travis Etienne ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, reserve receiver Diondre Overton caught three scoring passes and No. 4 Clemson blasted Boston College for its 23rd consecutive victory.

The Tigers (8-0, 6-0 ACC) easily extended their program best streak and opened 8-0 for the fourth time in the past five seasons, jumping on the Eagles (4-4, 2-3) early and never letting up. Clemson had the ball six times in the first 30 minutes and scored each time to take a 38-7 lead by halftime.

Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 19 passes for 275 yards and scoring throws of 22 and 63 yards to Overton and 19 yards to Amari Rodgers.

NO. 6 PENN STATE 28,

MICHIGAN STATE 7

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes -- three to Pat Freiermuth -- and Penn State had little trouble shutting down Michigan State's anemic offense.

The Nittany Lions (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) avenged close losses to Michigan State from each of the past two seasons. The Spartans (4-4, 2-3) wrapped up a stretch in which they lost to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined score of 100-17.

Clifford's first touchdown pass to Freiermuth, a 16-yarder, opened the scoring in the first quarter, and those same two players gave Penn State a 13-0 lead with a 19-yard strike in the second. KJ Hamler's 27-yard TD catch with 1:20 left in the half -- plus a successful 2-point conversion -- made it 21-0.

TCU 35, NO. 15 TEXAS 27

FORT WORTH -- Freshman Max Duggan threw two touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking 44-yarder to Jalen Reagor the first play after one of Sam Ehlinger's career-high four interceptions, and TCU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) beat Texas (5-3, 3-2).

Duggan finished with a career-best 273 yards passing against the Big 12's worse pass defense and ran for a clinching score late as the Horned Frogs bounced back from consecutive conference road losses. Duggan led TCU with 72 yards rushing.

NO. 17 MINNESOTA 52,

MARYLAND 10

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rodney Smith ran for 103 yards to become Minnesota's career leader in all-purpose yards, and Seth Green had two touchdown runs.

Tanner Morgan was 12-of-21 passing for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns to help the Gophers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) reach 8-0 for the first time since 1941. Minnesota has the nation's fourth-longest winning streak at 10, trailing Clemson, Ohio State and Appalachian State.

Maryland (3-5, 1-4) lost for the fifth time in six games.

NO. 20 IOWA 20,

NORTHWESTERN 0

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Nate Stanley passed for 179 yards and a touchdown and Iowa allowed just 202 yards of total offense.

The Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) had their second shutout of the season and fourth in two years. Northwestern's deepest advance into Iowa territory was the 28 late in the third quarter.

Northwestern (1-6, 0-5) was lost five in a row.

NO. 21 APPALACHIAN ST. 30,

SOUTH ALABAMA 0

MOBILE, Ala. -- Zac Thomas passed for 132 yards and a touchdown to help Appalachian State run its winning streak to 13.

When the Mountaineers (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) took a 23-0 lead with 3:45 left in the third quarter, South Alabama had not run a play beyond midfield and had gained only 43 yards and one first down on 32 offensive snaps. The Jaguars (1-7, 0-4) were held to a season-low 139 total yards.

OKLAHOMA STATE 34,

NO. 23 IOWA STATE 27

AMES, Iowa -- Freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns and Oklahoma State snapped Iowa State's three-game winning streak.

Chuba Hubbard had 116 yards rushing for the Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 Big 12). Malcolm Rodriguez gave Oklahoma State a 34-27 lead with 6:47 to go on an interception he returned 26 yards for a touchdown.

Iowa State dropped to 3-2 in the Big 12 and 5-3 overall.

UCLA 42,

NO. 24 ARIZONA STATE 32

PASADENA, Calif. -- Joshua Kelley scored a career-high four touchdowns and rushed for 164 yards to lead UCLA (3-5, 3-2 Pac-12) to a victory over No. 24 Arizona State (5-3, 2-3).

Kelley has rushed for over 100 yards in three of the past four games. The Bruins scored on five of their first six drives, including four in a row from late in the first quarter to midway in the third after it was tied at 7-7.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 16 of 23 passes for 176 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Sports on 10/27/2019