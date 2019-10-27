LSU has enough to defeat Auburn

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) celebrates his touch- down with tight end Thaddeus Moss (81) and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. during the second half of the No. 2 Tigers’ 23-20 victory over No. 9 Auburn on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

BATON ROUGE -- Joe Burrow bounced up immediately from a high-speed hit that looked like it could have given the LSU quarterback whiplash.

Trotting resolutely back to the line of scrimmage, Burrow resumed his school-record eighth career 300-yard passing performance in a tense, top-10 clash that put a premium on grit and perseverance.

Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown, ran for 47 yards and another score, and No. 2 LSU edged No. 9 Auburn 23-20 on Saturday.

"If your quarterback shows toughness like that, it can kind of get your team going," Burrow said. "If you lay down on the field and don't hop right back up, it shows your team that you are not really into it."

The victory ensured LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) would be unbeaten heading into its highly anticipated Nov. 9 tilt at Alabama, which entered this weekend ranked No. 1.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 136 yards and touchdown for LSU, which wasn't able to put away Auburn (6-2, 3-2) until Derrick Dillon recovered an onside kick with 2:31 left.

"It was a gut check tonight," LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said, praising the way his players stuck together. "They didn't want to be denied."

While LSU's prolific, up-tempo spread offense rolled up 508 yards, the unit didn't approach its 50.1-point scoring average against an Auburn defense that thwarted LSU drives into its territory with a pair of fourth-down stops and an interception.

"They fought their guts out and our defense played unbelievable," Auburn Coach Gus Malzahn said. "We had opportunities and we didn't seize the moment. We just didn't get it done offensively."

LSU had not previously scored fewer than 36 points in a game, but Auburn's defensive front put pressure on Burrow, sacking him three times.

Still, Burrow didn't flinch when he was leveled along the sideline after 14-yard scramble on third-and-12 in the first half. He completed five of his next six throws, ending with a 20-yard touchdown on a fade to Terrace Marshall Jr.

Burrow completed 32 of 42 passes. His top target was Ja'Marr Chase, who caught eight passes for 123 yards.

"We showed toughness today. It was not a pretty win by any means," Burrow said. "SEC games aren't going to be pretty. When you can come out on top of a top-10 team and feel like you could have played better, it's always a good thing."

Bo Nix completed 15 of 35 passes for 157 yards and 1 late touchdown to Seth Williams.

TEXAS A&M 49,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 30

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Kellen Mond threw for 234 yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Texas A&M got a victory over mistake-prone Mississippi State.

The Aggies (5-3, 3-2) led by 18 points at halftime after taking advantage of two turnovers by Mississippi State (3-5, 1-4).

They didn't waste any time getting going in the second half when Jalen Wydermyer scored a touchdown on a 52-yard catch and run on the fourth play of the third quarter to make it 35-10.

Garrett Schrader threw a 14-yard pass to Isaiah Zuber for a score to cut the lead to 35-17 on Mississippi State's first drive of the second half.

But freshman Isaiah Spiller had a 4-yard TD run after that to stretch it to 42-17.

Kylin Hill had a 39-yard run on Mississippi State's next drive and capped it with a 4-yard touchdown run to get the Bulldogs within 42-24 early in the fourth.

Mond had scoring runs of 1 and 12 yards and threw TD passes of 16, 19 and 52 yards.

Shrader was 13 of 30 for 194 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception as the Bulldogs lost their fourth in a row. Hill ran for 150 yards and a score.

TENNESSEE 41,

SOUTH CAROLINA 21

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway each scored two touchdowns and Tennessee threw for a season-high 351 yards without the services of injured quarterback Brian Maurer to beat South Carolina.

Tennessee (3-5, 2-3) won by outscoring South Carolina 24-0 in the second half.

Maurer couldn't play Saturday after sustaining concussions in each of Tennessee's last two games, which left former starter Jarrett Guarantano and redshirt freshman J.T. Shrout as the Volunteers' only available scholarship quarterbacks.

Guarantano went 11 of 19 for 229 yards with a pair of touchdown passes to Jennings before leaving with an injured left hand midway through the third quarter. Shrout was 7 of 11 for 122 yards, including a 55-yard touchdown to Callaway.

Jennings ended up with seven catches for a career-high 174 yards and 2 touchdowns. Callaway had three catches for 102 yards and scored on a 65-yard punt return.

KENTUCKY 29, MISSOURI 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Lynn Bowden Jr. rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns to lead Kentucky to a victory over Missouri.

The two teams combined for seven fumbles and four lost miscues in a steady rain that didn't seem to bother Bowden. Going into the second bye week of the season, the Wildcats (4-4, 2-4) moved within two wins of bowl eligibility with four games remaining. Kentucky has won five in a row over the Tigers.

Making his third consecutive start in the absence of injured starter Sawyer Smith, Bowden was nearly unstoppable. Sparked by Bowden, the Wildcats rushed for 297 yards under adverse weather conditions. Bowden has rushed for 400 yards and four touchdowns since taking over as the team's starting quarterback.

