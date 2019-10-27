Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Will Hurd, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- National security adviser Robert O'Brien; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. 9 a.m., KARK, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. 9:30 a.m., KTHV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. 8 a.m., KLRT, Channel 16, Little Rock.

