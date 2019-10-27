NFL capsules

Cardinals at Saints

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Saints by 121/2

SERIES -- Series tied 15-15; Saints beat Cardinals 48-41, Dec. 18, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(11) 127.4 RUSH 111.0 (15)

(19) 230.6 PASS 245.0 (13)

(18) 358.0 YARDS 356.0 (19)

(17) 23.0 POINTS 23.4 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(25) 129.1 RUSH 90.6 (9)

(25) 263.3 PASS 237.3 (14)

(29) 392.4 YARDS 327.9 (6)

(28) 27.4 POINTS 21.0 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH The Arizona Cardinals' defense is 25th against the pass, but expect that ranking to improve after the return of All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson. In his season debut last week, Peterson had 7 tackles, 1 sack and 1 forced fumble in a victory over the New York Giants.

Seahawks at Falcons

Noon

LINE -- Seahawks by 71/2

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 10-8; Falcons beat Seahawks 34-31, Nov. 20, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(12) 127.0 RUSH 68.4 (29)

(10) 264.6 PASS 299.0 (2)

(5) 391.6 YARDS 367.4 (16)

(12) 25.9 POINTS 20.7 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. FALCONS (RK)

(17) 108.0 RUSH 113.7 (20)

(19) 249.0 PASS 274.0 (28)

(16) 357.0 YARDS 387.7 (27)

(20) 25.1 POINTS 31.9 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH Atlanta has a significant lack of big plays from its defense this season. The Falcons have a minus-8 turnover differential, and the defense has not forced a turnover in four consecutive games. Atlanta also ranks last in the NFL with 5 sacks, including none in the past four games.

Eagles at Bills

Noon

LINE -- Bills by 2

SERIES -- Eagles lead 7-6; Eagles beat Bills 23-20, Dec. 13, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS BILLS (RK)

(14) 111.7 RUSH 135.8 (7)

(20) 228.1 PASS 225.3 (21)

(23) 339.8 YARDS 361.1 (17)

(14) 24.4 POINTS 20.2 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. BILLS (RK)

(6) 89.4 RUSH 91.3 (10)

(27) 270.6 PASS 201.3 (4)

(18) 360.0 YARDS 292.6 (3)

(24) 26.6 POINTS 15.2 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Since 2013, Philadelphia's Zach Ertz leads NFL TEs with 472 receptions and is second with 5,231 yards receiving. He's always had a great connection with QB Carson Wentz, and with the Eagles' season entering the danger zone at 3-4, Wentz likely will look for his security blanket often.

Chargers at Bears

Noon

LINE -- Bears by 31/2

SERIES -- Bears lead 7-5; Bears beat Chargers 22-19, Nov. 9, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. BEARS (RK)

(27) 74.3 RUSH 70.0 (28)

(3) 293.4 PASS 193.7 (29)

(14) 367.7 YARDS 263.7 (30)

(23) 20.0 POINTS 18.7 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. BEARS (RK)

(21) 117.1 RUSH 94.3 (12)

(5) 216.1 PASS 236.5 (13)

(11) 333.3 YARDS 330.8 (10)

(10) 20.1 POINTS 17.5 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH For those who thought RB Austin Ekeler's importance would diminish for the Chargers after Melvin Gordon's return, well, not so fast. Although Ekeler has only 13 carries for 28 yards in the 3 games since Gordon's return, he also has 25 catches for 218 yards.

Giants at Lions

Noon

LINE -- Lions by 61/2

SERIES -- Lions lead 23-21-1; Lions beat Giants 24-10, Sept. 18, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. LIONS (RK)

(17) 105.6 RUSH 103.2 (18)

(23) 223.0 PASS 277.2 (6)

(24) 328.6 YARDS 380.4 (8)

(25) 18.9 POINTS 24.8 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. LIONS (RK)

(26) 131.4 RUSH 139.2 (28)

(23) 257.0 PASS 289.5 (30)

(28) 388.4 YARDS 428.7 (31)

(27) 26.7 POINTS 26.7 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH When Marvin Jones is mentioned, the Lions' WR doesn't spring to mind when talking about the game's greats. But his 4-TD game last week puts him in the company of Jerry Rice and Sterling Sharpe as the only receivers in NFL history with two such games.

Jets at Jaguars

Noon

LINE -- Jaguars by 61/2

SERIES -- Series tied 7-7; Jaguars beat Jets 31-12, Sept. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(30) 66.8 RUSH 140.1 (5)

(32) 142.2 PASS 238.3 (14)

(32) 209.0 YARDS 378.4 (9)

(31) 10.5 POINTS 20.6 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(11) 92.2 RUSH 117.1 (21)

(24) 260.0 PASS 243.9 (17)

(14) 352.2 YARDS 361.0 (19)

(23) 26.0 POINTS 21.1 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH It doesn't matter whether the Jets were upset about ESPN broadcasting QB Sam Darnold's "seeing ghosts" comment, Darnold was definitely spooked in Monday's 33-0 loss to the Patriots. Can he bounce back from his 5-turnover performance?

Buccaneers at Titans

Noon

LINE -- Titans by 21/2

SERIES -- Titans lead 9-2; Titans beat Bucs 42-14, Sept. 13, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. TITANS (RK)

(21) 98.2 RUSH 102.0 (19)

(9) 269.5 PASS 204.6 (27)

(15) 367.7 YARDS 306.6 (26)

(4) 28.8 POINTS 17.3 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCS VS. TITANS (RK)

(1) 68.0 RUSH 95.1 (13)

(32) 304.5 PASS 232.9 (10)

(22) 372.5 YARDS 328.0 (8)

(30) 30.8 POINTS 16.0 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH No one is anointing QB Ryan Tannehill as the Titans' savior, but if he can come close to what he did last week, Tennessee will be formidable. He threw for 312 yards and 2 TDs while completing a career-high 79.3% of his passes, with a minimum of 20 attempts, in a victory over the Chargers.

Broncos at Colts

Noon

LINE -- Colts by 5

SERIES -- Broncos lead 14-13; Broncos beat Colts 25-13, Dec. 14, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. COLTS (RK)

(16) 109.6 RUSH 128.7 (10)

(26) 207.9 PASS 221.8 (24)

(25) 317.5 YARDS 350.5 (22)

(29) 16.0 POINTS 23.8 (15)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. COLTS (RK)

(16) 107.3 RUSH 111.0 (19)

(3) 195.3 PASS 250.2 (20)

(4) 302.6 YARDS 361.2 (20)

(8) 19.4 POINTS 23.0 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH The Colts' defense doesn't grab a lot of headlines, but LB Darius Leonard is one of the game's top defenders. He needs 9 tackles today to join Luke Kuechly and Patrick Willis as the only players since 2000 with 200 tackles in their first 20 games.

Bengals vs. Rams

At London

Noon

LINE -- Rams by 11

SERIES -- Bengals lead 8-5; Bengals beat Rams 31-7, Nov. 29, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. RAMS (RK)

(32) 53.1 RUSH 97.1 (23)

(12) 252.1 PASS 275.1 (7)

(27) 305.2 YARDS 372.2 (12)

(28) 16.3 POINTS 27.1 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. RAMS (RK)

(32) 189.0 RUSH 95.9 (14)

(16) 241.9 PASS 233.4 (11)

(32) 430.9 YARDS 329.3 (9)

(24) 26.6 POINTS 23.4 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH LT Andrew Whitworth played his first 11 seasons with the Bengals before signing with the Rams in 2017. He would become the 12th player to earn a victory as a starter against all 32 NFL teams if the Rams beat the Bengals in London. Jake Scott is the only offensive lineman to accomplish the feat.

Panthers at 49ers

3:05 p.m. (Fox)

LINE -- 49ers by 51/2

SERIES -- Panthers lead 13-8; Panthers beat 49ers 23-3, Sept. 10, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(9) 129.5 RUSH 172.7 (2)

(22) 223.5 PASS 214.5 (25)

(20) 353.0 YARDS 387.2 (7)

(5) 27.7 POINTS 26.0 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(23) 119.0 RUSH 90.0 (7)

(7) 225.0 PASS 133.5 (1)

(12) 344.0 YARDS 223.5 (2)

(15) 22.2 POINTS 10.7 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers are the fifth team in the Super Bowl era to start the season 6-0 after winning fewer than five games the previous season. Two of the other four (1988 Bengals, 1999 Rams) reached the Super Bowl. San Francisco also has allowed just 64 points, the franchise's second fewest through six games next to the 63 scored in 1976.

Browns at Patriots

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Patriots by 11

SERIES -- Browns lead 13-11; Patriots beat Browns 33-13, Dec. 9, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(13) 119.8 RUSH 97.6 (22)

(16) 231.3 PASS 279.7 (5)

(21) 351.1 YARDS 377.3 (10)

(23) 20.0 POINTS 31.9 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(30) 154.0 RUSH 74.7 (2)

(6) 219.3 PASS 148.4 (2)

(23) 373.3 YARDS 223.1 (1)

(22) 25.7 POINTS 6.9 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield leads the NFL in interceptions thrown this season with 11 through 6 games. The Patriots lead the league with 18 interceptions as a defense, which is double the total of the Panthers' second-best total of 9. Don't expect Mayfield to play a clean game.

Raiders at Texans

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Texans by 61/2

SERIES -- Texans lead 7-4; Texans beat Raiders 27-14, Jan. 7, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(6) 137.8 RUSH 134.1 (8)

(15) 233.0 PASS 261.9 (11)

(13) 370.8 YARDS 396.0 (4)

(18) 21.2 POINTS 26.4 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(5) 86.7 RUSH 84.3 (3)

(31) 289.8 PASS 275.6 (29)

(24) 376.5 YARDS 359.9 (17)

(29) 27.5 POINTS 23.4 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Josh Jacobs is the first Raiders player with back-to-back 120-yard rushing games since Justin Fargas in 2007. The rookie from Alabama needs 144 yards rushing the rest of this season to break Marcus Allen's franchise record for a rookie of 697 set in 1982.

Packers at Chiefs

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Packers by 5

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 7-4-1; Packers beat Chiefs 38-28, Sept. 28, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(20) 99.3 RUSH 82.3 (25)

(8) 274.1 PASS 318.1 (1)

(11) 373.4 YARDS 400.4 (3)

(10) 26.3 POINTS 28.9 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(24) 128.9 RUSH 148.9 (29)

(21) 252.1 PASS 228.6 (9)

(26) 381.0 YARDS 377.5 (25)

(9) 19.9 POINTS 21.4 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs backup QB Matt Moore could be in for a long night. Green Bay LBs Preston Smith (7) and Za'Darius Smith (6) are among the NFL's top five in sacks, and the Packers are tied for third in the NFL in turnover differential with plus-6.

Dolphins at Steelers

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Steelers by 14

SERIES -- Steelers lead 14-13; Steelers beat Dolphins 30-12, Jan. 8, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(31) 66.7 RUSH 76.5 (26)

(30) 192.0 PASS 200.0 (28)

(31) 258.7 YARDS 276.5 (28)

(31) 10.5 POINTS 20.5 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. STEELERS (RK)

(31) 160.8 RUSH 110.2 (18)

(22) 256.5 PASS 244.2 (18)

(30) 417.3 YARDS 354.4 (15)

(32) 35.2 POINTS 21.8 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH Miami DE Taco Charlton has 3 sacks since being claimed off waivers from Dallas on Sept. 19. While that might not seem like a huge number for the former first-round pick, it's not bad considering the Dolphins have only 7 as a team this season.

Sports on 10/27/2019