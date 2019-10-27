One-car wreck, head-on crash kill 2 drivers

Two people died over two days last week in traffic crashes, Arkansas State Police reports show.

Octavion Ceaser, 20, of Lockesburg died Friday when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve on Arkansas 27 near Mineral Springs in Howard County, troopers reported.

His vehicle flipped several times, a report said.

The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Conditions were rainy, the report said.

Walnut Ridge resident James B. Childers Jr., 53, died just before noon Thursday in a crash on Arkansas 412 in Lawrence County when his vehicle struck the front of an oncoming Freightliner truck, a state police report said. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, according to the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of that crash, the report said.

