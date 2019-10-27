100 years ago

Oct. 27, 1919

CONWAY -- Ten cents a pound was the offer received by a farmer named Hart from Mayflower for three bales of cotton brought here yesterday. The cotton was picked before the rains, but left out on wagon sheets exposed to the weather for about 10 days. It was not gradable being under "ordinary," was soured from rotted seed and was badly gin cut. The farmer lost over 500 by failing to handle his cotton properly, it was said. Farmers are suffering one or the worst disasters that ever vested the state, as a result of the long continued warm rains of the past 10 days.

50 years ago

Oct. 27, 1969

JONESBORO -- Seven hundred employes of the General Electric plant at Jonesboro were to go on strike at midnight Sunday as part of a nationwide strike against the company. A company spokesman said the plant would continue to operate with supervisory personnel. The Jonesboro plant is the only one in Arkansas at which workers are represented by the International Union of Electrical Worker, the union that has called the nationwide strike. But members of the United Auto Workers have called a strike against the GE plant at Fort Smith.

25 years ago

Oct. 27, 1994

• Ralph Webb, 19, of Sheridan was arrested Oct. 21 on a petition to revoke his probation on a previous conviction. A story Thursday incorrectly stated the reason for his arrest. Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Stodola blasted a jail administrator Wednesday who he said "undermined the authority of the courts" by releasing seven inmates facing felony charges. Stodola issued a subpoena Wednesday requiring Pulaski County sheriff's Capt. Calvin Hollowell to appear before three judges on Friday and Monday to explain why he released the inmates Saturday. Stodola called the releases an "insult to the legal system" because they contradicted judges who ordered the defendants held without bond. "It has been demonstrated time and time again, if you don't put a bond on these people they don't show up for court," Stodola said Wednesday. But Hollowell said Wednesday he had no choice but to release the inmates because of severe overcrowding in the jail. Hollowell also said he was unable to contact anyone in Stodola's office Saturday night before releasing the inmates as state law requires. Stodola replied he didn't believe either of Hollowell's explanations. "I've made it clear that public safety shouldn't be sacrificed because of some management problem caused by overcrowding at the jail," Stodola said.

10 years ago

Oct. 27, 2009

• A bank's efforts to force the former law partners of disbarred lawyer Steven Eugene "Gene" Cauley to pay back $14 million in loans could be a first-of-its-kind case in Arkansas, requiring a Pulaski County Circuit judge to decide what constitutes "attorney's fees." Attorney Skip Henry, representing Cauley's former law firm, claimed the partners are legally prevented from paying Cauley fees they earn from practicing law since Cauley was disbarred and pleaded guilty to federal charges. Arkansas ethics rules prevent lawyers from sharing their fees with non-attorneys, he told the judge.

