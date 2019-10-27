Outdoors calendar

Calendar

OCTOBER

28 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or mfakouri@hotmail.com

28 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited Volunteer Happy Hour. Fathead Pizza. Thomas Crosslin (479) 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com

29 Lonoke chapter of Ducks Unlimited Happy Hour Social. Lonoke County Fairgrounds. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

NOVEMBER

1 Conway chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Brick Room Event Center. Hunter Padgett (501) 527-2336 or hepadge17@yahoo.com

1 University of Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Pratt Place Barn. Jared Bryant (417) 342-3954 or jcbryant@email.uark.edu

2 Ozark/Altus chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lawrence Hall, St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 970-9744 or buffalo.1122@live.com

2 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

2 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. William Hammill (501) 827-8485 or william.hamill@att.net

4 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet, Van Buren. The Barn at Payton Place. David Martin (479) 806-7761 or huntnduc@yahoo.com

7 Little Rock Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Heifer International Pavillion. Bryan Hearn (501) 771-1121 or arkansasducks@yahoo.com

7 Batesville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Batesville Community and Aquatics Center. Megan Holifield (870) 613-5800 or mholifield09@gmail.com

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

14 Arkansas County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Five Oaks Duck Lodge. George Dunklin (870) 830-1035 or gdunklin@5-oaks.com

19 Little Rock Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. Hooters. Pat Mahan (501) 743-6154 or pmahan000@centurytel.net

21 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Greene County Fairgrounds. Derek Exum (870) 215-8266 or dexum@grnco.net

23 McGehee chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. McGehee Men's Club. Michael Taylor (870) 222-8769 or m_taylor_004@yahoo.com

23 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Civic Center. John Jordan (870) 261-3220 or majordan@arkansas.net

30 Brookings chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Tent at Brookings. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

DECEMBER

3 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Grove Duck Lodge. Tommy Palmer (870) 543-0085 or tommypalmer@gmail.com

7 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Blytheville Country Club. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

Sports on 10/27/2019