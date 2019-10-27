Pet of the Week

Goose is a happy-go-lucky fellow with a great personality. He's a ton of fun, and he's movie-star handsome. Goose is a year old, weighs 64 pounds and is listed as a lab mix. He looks a lot like a pure lab, but we know he's a mix because of the white on his chest and his toes. He does fine with other dogs, and he's good with children. Goose loves to run and play. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. His adoption fee is $250.

Canine Close-Up

Grizzly is brown and kind of fuzzy. He's a good-looking dog. Grizzly is a shepherd mix. He's about 3 years old and weighs 60 pounds. He's sweet and friendly but reserved at first. Grizzly is a little stunted socially. He is a diamond in the rough. He is vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. His adoption fee is $250. Grizzly is in the Paws in Prison program, where he receives obedience training. He is expected to graduate from the program Nov. 28. The dogs in this program are trained under the AKC Canine Good Citizen standards and are specifically selected to be family and companion dogs. They spend 24 hours a day with their trainers. For that reason, they will do best in homes where they are primarily inside dogs and spend lots of time with their families. The adoptive family will receive his training journal. The journal documents everything from his entering the facility, his daily training progress and interactions with his trainers.

Goose and friends can be adopted through Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals (CARE). More information is available at (501) 603-9895 and careforanimals.org.

