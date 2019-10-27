Speedster too good for camera

Bryce Stephens, one of the nation's fastest junior prospects and a University of Arkansas target, fooled multiple defenders and the team videographer on a spectacular 85-yard punt return for a score recently.

The play might remind Arkansas fans of former Hog Joe Adams' punt return against Tennessee in 2011.

Bryce Stephens’ 85-yard punt return TD arkansasonline.com/1027stephens

Stephens, a receiver from Marshall High School in Oklahoma City, fielded the punt at the 15-yard line before backing up to the 5 to avoid a would-be tackler in a 52-7 victory over Mount St. Mary on Oct. 17.

He appeared to be wrapped up and tackled by multiple defenders around the 8, and the videographer stopped shooting only to restart with Stephens around the 35-yard line clearly on his way to the end zone.

"I had spun and fell, but my knee and elbows never touched the ground," Stephens said.

Stephens, 6-1, 165 pounds, recorded 10.69 seconds in the 100 meters, and 22.25 seconds in the 200 in the spring.

Because of his speed, he jogged the last 10 yards into the end zone on his mind-boggling return. He's thankful the referee did not have a quick whistle.

"I was hoping he didn't blow the whistle because I knew I wasn't down, and he didn't blow it, so I got up and kept running," Stephens said.

He finished the game with 2 receptions for 65 yards, a touchdown and 2 other punt returns for 57 yards. He also recorded two tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble on defense.

Stephens, who visited the Hogs for the Auburn game on Oct. 19, has 9 rushes for 199 yards and 3 touchdowns, and 15 receptions for 311 yards and 5 touchdowns in seven games.

He has 3 kickoff returns for 109 yards and 1 touchdown, and 7 punt returns for 228 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Marshall receivers/defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator Sean Love has come to expect electric-type of plays from Stephens.

"I think she thought he was down and stopped recording," Love said of the videographer. "The thing is, it didn't surprise me at all that he was still up and running."

Stephens has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Iowa State, Washington State, Memphis and others.

Love praised Stephens' work ethic and leadership.

"He's one of the hardest working kids I've ever coached," Love said. "He's quiet and doesn't say much in practice or in games. He leads mainly by example."

Stephens blazing speed separates him from other prospects.

"His speed, of course, is ridiculous," Love said. "I've watched him run a 4.38 in the 40, and I've seen him compete in the state finals, taking second in the state as a sophomore in three events.

"I've seen, trained, coached and coached against many athletes at this level. I believe, and I've always said, he's probably one of the best athletes that will ever come out of this region, let alone the state of Oklahoma."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

