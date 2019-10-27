North Little Rock notebook

Trolley easement to be on agenda

The North Little Rock City Council will vote Monday on whether to grant additional easement for the trolley at the stop in front of the City Services building.

Documents show that Charles Frazier, director of Rock Region Metro, has requested the additional easement to be used to build a passing track so that trolleys operating in the opposite direction may pass. The proposed improvement would increase the streetcar frequency from 22 minutes to 12 minutes.

"The increased streetcar frequency will improve transportation services to our downtown for our residents and visitors," Mayor Joe Smith said in a letter to the City Council.

Library consortium to boycott publisher

The North Little Rock Library system is joining 34 library systems across the state in boycotting MacMillan Publishers' titles in response to the company's decision to embargo library access, officials said.

The William F. Laman Public Library in North Little Rock is joining the Arkansas Digital Library Consortium, which are pooling their buying power to provide more digital content to their communities through the consortium, which is administered by the Arkansas State Library.

Beginning Friday, libraries of all sizes will be limited to purchasing one copy of a newly published Macmillan e-book title and must wait eight weeks to buy additional copies.

"We must hold firm on this issue because while we do not purchase many MacMillan titles, the concern is that this sets a precedent for other publishers, which would definitely affect our ability to provide timely access to electronic materials," Crystal Gates, executive director of the William F. Laman Public Library in North Little Rock, said in a news release.

Street to be closed Nov. 9 for wedding

The Office of Neighborhood Services approved a request for road closures for a wedding at St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Neighborhood Services approved the request Oct. 21 to close Second Street at the intersections of Smother and Clark streets on Nov. 9 in North Little Rock.

State Desk on 10/27/2019