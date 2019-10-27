Sections
A week of birthdays

by Janet Carson | Today at 9:52 p.m.

October is a big birthday month around my household. I have a slew of family and friends with October birthdays, and two were this past week. My good friend Lynne turned the big 7-0

and she threw a big bash to celebrate. We had great food, drink and fellowship,

and a local band to dance to.

It was quite a night and a great way to start year 71!

The next day was daughter Katie’s 31st birthday.

We celebrated at home on Thursday due to work schedules, with family

and friends

and went out to dinner on Friday, so a full week of celebrations.

I know many people want to forget about their birthday and not celebrate, but I think every year is cause for celebration. Having time to spend with family and friends is always a reason to celebrate. It made for a busy week.

